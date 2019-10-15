A former retirement community employee initially charged with felony abuse of an elderly resident at Montecito Santa Fe is now facing petty misdemeanor counts in the April incident.
A judge had dismissed the felony charge against Kathryn Olson, 59, a former wellness director at Montecito, in July, saying the state had failed to prosecute the case in a timely manner. Late last week, prosecutors refiled the lesser petty misdemeanor charges of abuse of a resident and battery.
Olson resigned about a month after the April 26 incident, in which police said she had been “overly aggressive” in trying to remove an 89-year-old woman with severe Alzheimer’s disease from the facility’s lounge area. Some employees who witnessed the incident told police they had seen Olson repeatedly grab and shake the woman, who is 4-foot-10 and weighs 90 pounds.
The woman had gone to the lounge to listen to music but caused a disturbance, prompting Olson to try to remove her, according to reports.
Olson denied she was physically aggressive.
While her initial fourth-degree felony charge carried a potential sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, the petty misdemeanor charges could each bring up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
The resident’s daughter, Grace Phillips, said Tuesday she was less concerned about the specific charges and thankful that prosecutors were still pursuing the case.
“To me, what’s important is that she be held accountable,” Phillips said of Olson.
Olson’s attorney, Kitren Fischer, who has called the initial felony case “grossly overcharged,” said Tuesday her client “continues to assert her innocence.” Prior to this case, Olson had “never received a complaint in her 40 years of care for other people,” Fischer added.
Phillips conceded there might have not been any official complaints filed against Olson in the past at Montecito. But, she said, she had heard from staff and other people with family members at the facility that they had been “discouraged” by management from filing complaints against Olson.
“I don’t believe that to be true,” Montecito spokeswoman Rachael Hemann responded Tuesday when asked about the claim.
Hemann said in the four years that Olson worked for Montecito, there had “never been a complaint of neglect or abuse against Kathryn.”
A hearing in Olson’s case is scheduled Oct. 29.
