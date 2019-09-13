Ex-priest Perrault gets 40 years in decades-old child sex abuse case

Former Roman Catholic priest Arthur Perrault, convicted in April by a federal jury in Santa Fe on seven counts of sexual abuse of a child, was sentenced Friday to more than 40 years in prison.
Perrault, 81, found guilty of repeatedly raping and molesting a young altar boy at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque and at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in the early 1990s, appeared before U.S. District Judge Martha Vásquez in Santa Fe flanked by prison guards. The black suit he’d worn at his trial was replaced with an orange jumpsuit and shackles
Despite his conviction, Perrault, one of New Mexico’s most notorious pedophile priests, refused to admit guilt Friday.
Though he declined to make a statement, his attorney said on his behalf that he maintained his innocence.
Vásquez sentenced Perrault to 365 months, or more than 30 years, in prison for six counts of aggravated sexual abuse and 10 years for one count of abusive sexual contact of a minor under the age of 12.
The federal judge — who called the case one of the worst child sexual assault cases she’d presided over in her 26 years on the bench — said the sentences will run concurrently, meaning Perrault would spend about 30 years behind bars.
Perrault’s lawyer said the former priest intends to appeal his conviction.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorneys’ Office in New Mexico and four of Perrault’s victims argued he should receive a life sentence because of the scope and impact of the abuse he is accused of perpetrating on dozens of New Mexico children over several decades. When his misdeeds began coming to light, Perrault eluded prosecution for more than 20 years by fleeing to Morocco. He was arrested there two years ago and extradited to New Mexico in September 2018 on the charges, filed in federal court because the crimes occurred on federal property.
Vásquez said she felt sentencing Perrault to the maximum penalty under the court’s guidelines was appropriate.
Perrault’s conviction in April was the first time a jury in New Mexico had found a member of the clergy guilty of sex crimes against children.
Legal experts and victims’ advocates say Perrault’s conviction could mark a new era in how prosecutors try such cases.
While hundreds of civil cases alleging child sexual abuse have been brought against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe over the past several decades — and the archdiocese has named at least 78 priests and brothers who were “credibly accused” of abuse — those lawsuits largely have been settled out of court for undisclosed sums, and rarely have priests faced criminal investigations.