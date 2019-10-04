Ex-New Mexico police chief wants details cut from lawsuit

A judge partially granted former New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas’ request Friday that parts of a lawsuit against him be stricken on the basis that they are irrelevant and were only included to embarrass him.
State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid told lawyers for Kassetas and plaintiff Jessica Turner, a former officer, to “confer on what’s appropriate,” and “take out portions that are more salacious or would be more embarrassing than necessary to advance the plaintiff’s claims.”
Turner filed a lawsuit last year claiming Kassetas treated her differently because she is Native American and a woman — including disciplining her more harshly than male officers — following a 2018 incident in which she was found passed out in her truck on a roadside, which ultimately led her to resign.
But Kassetas’ attorney, Cody R. Rogers, said Turner’s complaint is “replete with dozens of paragraphs of allegations that have absolutely no bearing” on her claim against the former chief, who left office last year at the end of Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration.
“Because these allegations are immaterial, scandalous, and violative of the applicable pleading rules,” Rogers wrote, “they should be stricken from the record.”
Among the paragraphs Kassetas’ attorney found objectionable is one describing a 2017 incident in which Kassetas allegedly sent former Deputy Department of Public Safety Secretary Amy Orlando a picture of a man’s testicles blocking out the sun and another incident in which he reportedly “pulled his pants down and mooned” staffers.
Biedscheid denied a motion by Turner to stay the civil case while her client deals with a DWI case stemming from the incident in which she was found passed out in her truck on an Otero County roadside.
Turner has said in court documents that she pulled over after suffering a “medical incident.”
The lawyer argued that release of documents sought by Kassetas in the civil case would conflict with her client’s Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination in the criminal case.
Turner filed her lawsuit in September 2018, several months her fiancé, former State Police Deputy Chief Michael Ryan Suggs, and two other officers with the agency filed a lawsuit accusing Kassetas of using his position to promote and protect women with whom he was interested in having personal relationships while passing over other officers and punishing those who reported misconduct.
The state paid Suggs, former Lt. Julia Armendariz and former Sgt. Monica Martinez-Jones a total of $900,000 to settle that complaint, according to documents released by the state General Services Department in August.