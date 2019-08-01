Ex-New Mexico offical again faces multiple felonies

A Sandoval County grand jury on Thursday resurrected two felony charges in the corruption case against Demesia Padilla, longtime tax chief of former Gov. Susana Martinez.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in early June dropped two of the three felony charges against Padilla — embezzlement and use of a computer to defraud or embezzle — because the alleged crimes did not take place in Santa Fe County, as originally charged by Attorney General Hector Balderas.
The two counts are second-degree felonies, each carrying a maximum of nine years in prison. Padilla also is facing a count of engaging in an official act for personal financial gain, a fourth-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of 18 months of incarceration.
Prosecutors say Padilla, a certified public accountant, interfered with a state tax audit of Harold’s Grading and Trucking in 2014, while she was secretary of the state Tax and Revenue Department. That’s the same client from which she is accused of embezzling.
Padilla’s lawyer, Paul Kennedy, successfully argued in June that the prosecution’s theory was that the two counts in question stemmed from alleged crimes in in Sandoval County, where the Bernalillo-area trucking company is located, or at Padilla’s home office in Albuquerque — not in Santa Fe.
“Gov. Martinez appointed Demesia Padilla to serve the state of New Mexico in Santa Fe, and we thought it was appropriate to present this corruption case in front of a jury of her peers,” a spokesman for Balderas said in June after the judge’s decision to drop the two charges.
Prosecutors say Padilla stole more than $25,000 from Harold’s while she headed the state tax agency.
In May, Marlowe Sommer dropped five misdemeanor ethics charges the attorney general had filed against Padilla. Balderas’ office has appealed that decision, putting the case — which had been scheduled to go to trial this summer — on hold.
The judge in June ordered the Attorney General’s Office to produce various recording devices — including a video recorder disguised as a coffee pot — that were used to secretly record Padilla during an interview in the attorney general’s conference room in December 2016, a day before investigators raided Padilla’s office at the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
Kennedy said he wants a chance to inspect the recording devices to see if there is any evidence that the attorney general’s staff recorded a private conversation between Padilla and Kennedy during a break in their interview of Padilla.
Balderas’ investigators, who testified in court in June, denied they listened in on Padilla and Kennedy.
Padilla, 59, was born and raised in Albuquerque’s South Valley and is a graduate of the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management. She worked in the late 1980s for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in the Albuquerque area. She started her own accounting business in 1989.
Padilla ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for state treasurer in 2006. The next year, then-Gov. Bill Richardson appointed her to the state Gaming Control Board, where she served until Martinez appointed her as tax secretary.