Santa Fe police were trying to determine who stole a car belonging to the former CEO of Meow Wolf and took it for a joyride before abandoning the vehicle on a side street.
Vince Kadlubek, who stepped down as the head of the arts and entertainment giant more than a year ago, reported his Volvo was stolen around 10 a.m. Saturday from a parking lot at a downtown apartment complex.
Officers spotted the car a short time later on Cerrillos Road and tried to get the driver to pull over, but the vehicle fled, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said.
Officers found the car about a half hour later near Baca Street and returned it to Kadlubek. As of Saturday afternoon, police had not made an arrest.
In a Facebook post, Kadlubek said: "I obviously don’t condone this, but I want to be pretty clear: it’s just a car. I don’t want anyone harmed. The thief is most likely having a difficult time with drugs alcohol or employment, or is stuck in a socio-climate that leads to this type of action.
"I feel bad for him, and though I’ve never even thought about stealing a car, I can say that I have been there before. I’m a twice convicted shoplifter, and I understand how life can be difficult for folks."
