ALBUQUERQUE — A former Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist accused of lying about his contacts and involvement with a Chinese government program pleaded guilty Friday to one count of making a false statement to the U.S. government.
Turab Lookman of Santa Fe accepted the plea as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. According to the terms of the agreement, two other charges will be dismissed.
A lawyer for the U.S. Attorney's Office, George C. Kraehe, said Lookman will be sentenced at a later date, probably within 60 to 90 days.
The maximum penalty Lookman could face is five years in federal prison. U.S. Magistrate Judge B. Paul Briones told Lookman the sentence the defendant had discussed with attorneys — about 10 months — was "on the low end" and would not be binding to the U.S. District Court judge who eventually sentences him. That judge will decide whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.
Lookman in May 2019 was accused of failing to tell the truth regarding a program that prosecutors said had been "established by the Chinese government to recruit people with access to and knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property."
He was arrested by the FBI after he was indicted on three counts of making false official statements about being recruited by and applying to participate in China's Thousand Talents Program for personal compensation, according to a statement at the time.
