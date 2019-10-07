A former state prison inmate claims he was incarcerated five years past his release date and spent most of that time in solitary confinement, which destroyed his mental health.
A civil rights claim against the New Mexico Department of Corrections on behalf of Margarito Baca, 34, seeks unspecified punitive and actual damages, including damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress and lost wages.
According to the complaint and online court records, Baca pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sexual penetration and kidnapping in state District Court in Albuquerque in 2007 and was sentenced to nine years in prison with five years suspended, leaving him with a four-year sentence to serve.
The sentencing documents also said Baca should serve an indeterminate period of parole between five and 20 years.
After he was credited for 460 days of presentence confinement and spent a few years in prison, he was released to a halfway house in January 2009 but was taken back into custody about four months later for having violated his probation by smoking marijuana.
In July of that year, a judge revoked Baca’s probation and sentenced him to four years in prison.
The lawsuit claims prison officials “intentionally disregarded” the judge’s order and did not release him in 2014 when his sentence should have ended — instead electing to keep him on “in-house parole.”
Baca’s complaint says he began to raise the issue at the time but it wasn’t until 2018 that a judge ruled on his motion to clarify his parole, finding Baca should not have been subject to the indefinite term of parole because he had pleaded to attempting to commit a sex crime, not actually committing one.
“It appears [Baca] is subject to immediate release from custody,” state District Judge Benjamin Chavez wrote in his December 2018 order.
Baca asserts in his lawsuit the state was negligent and violated his rights to due process and to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
The complaint says while he was isolated for 23 hours a day, his only human contact was communications with a corrections officer and phone calls with family.
“Mr. Baca has become withdrawn, non-communicative, emotionally dysregulated,” the lawsuit says, “and exhibits a broad range of psychologically maladaptive behaviors not present before Defendants forced him to serve nearly double his required sentence.
“Because inmates in segregation tend to lose contact and connection with the world outside their cell,” his complaint says, the department “had a heightened responsibly to interpret records of Mr. Baca’s lawful prison term accurately in accordance with the law, as inmates in segregation have a diminished ability to analyze such problems.”
Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison said the department had not yet been served with the case, “so we cannot comment on the lawsuit in question.”
Harrison said calculated release dates are periodically checked against computerized reports and through audits “to make sure no inmates fall through the cracks.”