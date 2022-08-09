Contrary to myth, trickle-down economics isn't the most dastardly tactic to keep people under a politician's big foot.

Free-speech zones are worse. Concocted to hide or silence peaceful protesters, they are government's dirtiest trick.

Then-President George W. Bush loved to employ designated free-speech areas to muzzle his critics. I once wrote about a man who challenged Bush at great personal peril. His name was Bill Neel, and he refused to stand in a prescribed free-speech area when Bush visited Neville Island, Pa.

