Attorney General Hector Balderas has filed charges against a former Farmington police officer accused of battering and abusing an 11-year-old Black girl in 2019.
Zachary Christensen, 36, who is white, is charged with one count of abuse of a child, a third-degree felony, and three counts of battery, which are petty misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the 11th Judicial District Court.
The altercation occurred Aug. 27, 2019, at Mesa View Middle School in Farmington, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The physical altercation was recorded by Christensen’s lapel camera, the news release said. The Farmington Police Department published more than an hour’s worth of the lapel camera footage from the day of the incident on its YouTube page in October.
Christensen, who was working as a school resource officer, is seen following the girl outside before telling her she is “being an issue.”
“It’s interesting to me that the state police did a thorough investigation on this and found there was no criminal conduct,” said Steven Murphy, Christensen’s attorney. “So it seems to me that the attorney general is filing these charges to toot his own horn.”
As he speaks to someone on the phone, Christensen can be heard listing issues the girl has had at school, from being disruptive in class to creating problems on the bus.
He then says the girl’s mother is “supposed to be on her way, but I’d like to get a hold on her.”
Christensen follows the girl around the campus for about another 20 minutes before she walks past a school principal who is attempting to block her from walking out a door.
He then follows her out the door and says, “I’ve had enough of this” and tells her she is “not going to assault the principal.”
The girl sobs as Christensen tells her to stop resisting.
The altercation lasts for nearly 10 minutes before a second officer arrives.
“We must uphold the law and ensure that New Mexico’s school children are protected, particularly those who are most vulnerable” Balderas said in a statement.
“I will hold any individual accountable when they harm a child.”
