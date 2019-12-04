A former teacher sentenced in May to 108 years in prison for sexually abusing two fourth grade students in Española a decade ago is scheduled to stand trial Thursday on similar criminal charges involving a second grader from the same school, Fairview Elementary.
Gary Gregor, 63, is expected to stand trial again in early 2020 in a criminal case involving a girl from Santa Fe, where he also was a teacher.
Española Public Schools has agreed to a series of settlements totaling $21 million for lawsuits accusing Gregor of raping and molesting former students. The New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority has handled most of the payouts.
Several of Gregor’s former Santa Fe students have a civil case pending in federal court accusing him of sexually abusing them in 2004, when he worked at the old Agua Fría Elementary School.
Gregor had worked as a teacher in Utah and Montana before he began teaching in Santa Fe in 2001. He was accused of inappropriate behavior with underage girls in both states before coming to New Mexico, Deputy Attorney General Clara Moran said at his sentencing hearing in May, but he was never criminally charged in either state.
Concerns about the teacher emerged in Santa Fe in 2004, when employees at the Museum of International Folk Art reported to school district officials they had seen Gregor inappropriately touching fourth graders from Agua Fría Elementary during a field trip to the museum.
District officials eventually served Gregor with a notice of discharge, but after he decided to resign, they agreed to provide a neutral recommendation to his next employer. No one reported him to police.
Española Public Schools hired him in 2005.
According to testimony presented during his trial in May, Gregor “groomed” his students by giving them gifts, selecting them for special class privileges and inviting them to his home.
He took girls into a closet, where he kissed and digitally penetrated them, they said.
One girl’s parent reported Gregor to Española police in 2009, but he still wasn’t charged.
A New Mexico law firm advised the state Attorney General’s Office in a 2011 letter that Gregor was a predator who should be prosecuted to protect the community.
But it wasn’t until 2017 — three weeks after one of Gregor’s accusers appeared on the television program Dateline in an episode about teachers who were serial child sexual abusers — that the Attorney General’s Office took action against him.
