Former Española Valley High School boys basketball coach Richard Martinez is among four people applying to fill an empty seat on the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees.
A majority vote of the board will decide which candidate will complete the term of the late David Salazar, who represented District 4 for 50 years. Salazar died in December.
The board, which oversees a utility that provides power to about 30,000 people in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, McKinley and San Juan counties, will make its decision during a closed-door meeting Friday.
Martinez, who led Española Valley High to two state titles, was forced out as coach after an investigation into allegations of bullying and intimidation of players, students, parents and staff. He joins Española City Councilor John Ramon Vigil, Rio Arriba County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Leonard Valerio and Joseph Salazar in pursuit of the seat.
The board has been entangled in controversy since the 2017 trustee elections, which split the body into two factions. Members of the board’s minority, with whom David Salazar consistently voted, claim they have been kept in the dark by the majority and have pushed for more transparency.
Board President Leo Marquez refused to answer questions about the process of replacing David Salazar.
The co-op also experienced controversy of late when District 6 Trustee Bruce Duran, along with David Salazar, sued the board after a majority refused to certify Duran’s election. Duran ran uncontested.
Duran was temporarily replaced by former Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. George Rivera before a District Court judge ordered the board to certify Duran’s election.
During the window of time Rivera held the seat, the board’s majority was able to elect a trustee at large whose presence will safeguard the majority’s control regardless of who is chosen to replace David Salazar.
Vigil, who is David Salazar’s nephew and godson, said he applied to fill his uncle’s seat at the urging of his family and close friends.
“It is my belief that it is still my uncle’s term,” Vigil said.
Valerio, a former Española school board president, said he twice ran against David Salazar for the District 4 seat and lost both times.
“I’d like to see some sustainability and change in the co-op, and I don’t think it’s happening right now,” Valerio said. “I think it’s time for new blood, new ideas, new points of view. Somebody to come in from the outside and do something different.”
Martinez said he values the history and tradition of the cooperative and feels the position is a way to serve his community.
If chosen, he said, he wants to improve communication between the board and the members, but he would not say whether he supports a move toward renewable energy sources.
“I think, first and foremost, I would want to see the impact on Jemez itself, whether it would be a pro or a con,” Martinez said.
Co-op General Manager Ernesto Gonzales said Joseph Salazar also applied for the position. Joseph Salazar could not be reached for comment.
District 5 Trustee Stanley Crawford, who was elected in July and ran as a reform candidate, said he has yet to receive an official notice about Friday’s meeting but still plans to attend. He has also not received any information, other than some of their names, about the candidates to replace David Salazar.
He did receive a letter from David Salazar’s wife, Sylvia Salazar, asking him to support Vigil, he said.
