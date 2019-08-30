Three former employees at the now-closed Maki Yaki restaurant in Santa Fe were awarded $388,790 in unpaid wages and damages this week by state District Judge Raymond Z. Ortiz.
Plaintiffs Verónica Velázquez, Juan Torres Garcia and Ivan Hernández filed the wage suit in May 2016 against Maki Yaki, which operated in today’s St. Francis Drive location of Tibet Kitchen before closing in 2017.
The judge ruled that Maki Yaki violated the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act by not paying the three employees for all the hours they worked, not paying the higher minimum wage required under the city’s Santa Fe Living Wage ordinance and not paying time and a half for overtime. State law calls for payment of an “additional amount equal to twice the unpaid or underpaid wages.”
Ortiz found Maki Yaki; Hwidong Park, its owner; and Mi Young Lee, an officer at HY Investment Inc., failed to maintain adequate employee and time records.
Torres Garcia was awarded $216,932.55, the sum of $72,310.85 in unpaid and underpaid wages and the double-the-wages penalty of $144,621.70. Garcia Torres was employed at Maki Yaki from 2006-17.
Hernández was awarded $96,600, the sum of $32,200 in unpaid and underpaid wages plus the $64,400 penalty. Hernández worked at the restaurant from 2011-15.
Velázquez was awarded $75,257.70, the sum of $25,085.90 in unpaid and underpaid wages plus the $50,171.80 penalty. She worked at Maki Yaki from 2009-13.
Interest will be added until the amounts are paid off.
Eunjin Choi, the attorney for Maki Yaki listed on the court order, did not respond to a phone call and email from The New Mexican.
Court documents say Park drove Torres Garcia and Velázquez from California to Santa Fe in 2006 to work at Maki Yaki. The records also show that Torres Garcia, Velázquez and Hernández were the only Maki Yaki employees who were prohibited from clocking in and clocking out and were paid a set amount no matter the hours they worked.
Torres Garcia noted that the three employees decided to organize and file a complaint against Maki Yaki through Somos Un Pueblo Unido’s United Worker Center of New Mexico, a statewide community-based and immigrant-led organization that promotes worker and racial justice.
“I think our rights as workers have been respected,” Velázquez told The New Mexican through an interpreter about the court ruling. “I struggled paying rent during these times when I wasn’t getting paid. It was hard to pay medical expenses as well. My dream right now is to buy a little piece of property or a trailer so I have a place for my child and me to live.”
Through an interpreter, Torres Garcia said, “We lived in a really small house and we couldn’t afford to pay rent. We couldn’t afford to buy a reliable car, so we were often left stranded. I really like cooking. I would like to start a food truck.”
Torres Garcia has a job but is out with an injury. Velázquez is working at another restaurant, but its owner died Tuesday so she does not know her future situation. Hernández said he started a small car washing business.
“Because I wasn’t paid, I got into debt in order to pay bills,” Hernández said through an interpreter. “I can pay off all of my debt now.”