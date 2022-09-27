A former Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy alleges he was hassled on the job because of his age and faced retaliation when he complained about ageist and racist jokes posted in a group chat among deputies.

The result, Albert Davalos says in his lawsuit, is that he was left in dangerous situations without backup when he called for aid and eventually was terminated.

Davalos, who filed the complaint Friday in state District Court against Santa Fe County and its Board of Commissioners, says he was in his late 40s in 2021 when he was subjected to repeated ridicule and age-based discrimination. Other deputies posted disdainful remarks about him via text in a group chat, he says, such as calling him viejito — little old man — and wondering if he qualified for “the early bird special at Denny’s.”

