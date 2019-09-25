Santa Fe has lost one of its greatest athletes.
Stan Quintana, a former standout football player at Santa Fe High and later at the University of New Mexico, died Saturday in Florida. He was 74 years old. Details of his death were been released by the family.
Quintana played three years with UNM’s varsity football program in the mid-1960s, starting at defensive back and quarterback from 1963-65. Back then, freshmen were not allowed to play at the top level of college athletics.
His year on the Lobos’ freshmen team gave Quintana time to grow from a 5-foot-6 athletic kid who did everything he could for the Demons into a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who was more than equipped for UNM’s varsity by the time he reached his sophomore year.
“I played against him in high school and he was never the biggest guy in the world, but he had a heck of an arm and he could really throw that ball,” said Gary Spitzberg, a former high school referee who attended UNM at the same time as Quintana. “Back in those days, if you were 225 pounds you were a big person, so he fit right in.”
Quintana still holds a number of prominent marks in UNM’s record books, including the standard for average yards per play (7.3) in a single season during what proved to be a standout junior year in 1964.
He was named the Western Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year that season, passing for 794 yards and rushing for another 455 — making his 1,249 total yards the most in Lobos history at the time. He is still the UNM record holder in interception return yards for a single season (172) and career (232).
“The thing I remember most — of course he was a little younger than me back then — was that he loved to play football and it was easy to admire the way he did it because he always had fun,” said former Lobo teammate Jim Ottman, a senior halfback during Quintana’s sophomore season.
Ottman is one of a handful of players who bridged the gap between Quintana’s tenure and that of UNM legend Bobby Santiago. One of just four Lobos to have his number retired, Santiago played for New Mexico from 1960-62 and led it to the 1961 Aviation Bowl in Dayton, Ohio. Ottman’s first two years as a Lobo were spent blocking for Santiago, and his last was spending time in the backfield alongside Quintana.
“You really got to know everyone on the team because we only had 35 or 40 players,” Ottman said. “Stan was such a good athlete, was fun to be around. Played the game the right way.”
The late ’50s and early ’60s were the heyday of Lobo football. Between 1958-64, New Mexico went 48-21-1 under coaches Marv Levy and Bill Weeks, winning the WAC title three times and making its only bowl appearance until 1997. Lobo legends like Santiago and, before him, Don Perkins, were household names around Albuquerque.
It didn’t take long for Quintana to settle in. He was the starter at quarterback as a sophomore, but it was his play as a defensive back that allowed him to really stand out. He was an all-state defender for Santa Fe High and took it to another level as a Lobo. He had six interceptions his final two years at UNM.
He still ranks third on the all-time wins list for UNM quarterbacks with 16, and his award for the WAC’s top offensive player was the first time a Lobos quarterback was decorated in that manner.
As a sophomore and junior, he helped lead New Mexico to a combined 15-6 record, including back-to-back wins over BYU and Arizona in 1963 and a six-game winning streak to close out ’64. UNM has not won an outright conference title since then.
Quintana wrapped up his stellar college career in 1966 by appearing in the East-West Shrine Game, the Senior Bowl and the College All-Star Game.
Quintana was drafted twice in 1966, taken by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings in the 11th round with the 162nd overall pick and in the 14th round with the 123rd pick by the New York Jets in the AFL. He never appeared in a game for either team and was never on the active roster for either club, although UNM’s records indicate he was with the Vikings for three seasons.
He was part of the Des Moines Warriors of the Professional Football League of America in 1966 and later played one season as a quarterback with the Las Vegas Cowboys of the Continental Football League in 1968. He threw for three touchdowns and 334 yards for the Cowboys, scoring one rushing touchdown.
He later returned to UNM as an assistant coach on Joe Morrison’s staff when the Lobos went 10-1 in 1982 but famously never received a bowl invitation.
Albuquerque radio personality Marty Watts was host of the UNM Coach’s Show that year. Every Sunday that season he would head to the KOAT-TV studios to tape a sit-down conversation with Morrison and select members of the team. He had Quintana on as one of his guests.
“We knew him as ‘Stan the Man’ when he was a player because that’s exactly what he was, The Man,” Watts said. “As a coach, he was always so laid back and fun to talk to. When you think about it, he was part of some magical years at UNM as a player and a coach. Think of that: A Santa Fe kid was part of something big with the Lobos.”