ALBUQUERQUE — One of Santa Fe’s greatest athletes has died.
Stan Quintana, a former standout football player at Santa Fe High and later at the University of New Mexico, died on Sept. 21 in Florida.
He was 74.
Details of his passing have not been released by the family.
Quintana played three years with UNM’s varsity football program in the mid-1960s. He still holds a number of prominent marks in the school’s record books, including the standard for average yards per play (7.3) in a single season during his breakout junior year in 1964.
He was named the Western Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year that season, passing for 794 yards and rushing for another 455 – making his 1,249 total yards the most in Lobos history at the time. A two-way starter at quarterback and defensive back, he is still the UNM record holder in interception return yards for a single season and a career.
While he was entrenched as the team’s starter under center, it was his play as a defensive back that allowed Quintana to stand out. He had six interceptions his final two years as a Lobo.
He still ranks third on the all-time wins list for UNM quarterbacks with 16 and his award as the WAC’s top offensive player was the first time a Lobos quarterback was decorated in that manner.
As a sophomore and junior he helped lead New Mexico to WAC titles and a combined 15-6 record under coach Bill Weeks. UNM has not won an outright league title since then.
Quintana, who later served in Vietnam, wrapped up his stellar college career by appearing in the 1966 East-West Shrine Game, the Senior Bowl and the College All-Star Game.
He was drafted twice in 1966. He was taken by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings in the 11th round with the 162nd overall pick and in the 14th round with the 123rd pick by the New York Jets in the AFL. He never appeared in a game for either team and was never on the active roster for either club, although UNM’s records indicate he was with the Vikings for three seasons.
He was part of the Des Moines Warriors of the Professional Football League of America in 1966 and later played one season as a quarterback with the Las Vegas Cowboys of the Continental Football League in 1968. He threw for three touchdowns and 334 yards for the Cowboys, scoring one rushing touchdown.
In the 1980s, Quintana served as an assistant coach.
