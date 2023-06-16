The former budget director at the state Children, Youth and Families Department is suing the agency, claiming she got COVID-19 after being required to come into the office in December 2020 and was forced out after she complained.

Melanie Sharpe started work as budget director in 2016. According to her lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the state First Judicial District Court, CYFD had mostly prohibited employees from coming to the office after the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.

However, on Dec. 11, 2020, the complaint says, her boss, Phillipe Rodriguez, ordered her and at least six other employees to come to the office in Santa Fe to label items employees wanted moved from their first-floor offices to the new fourth-floor offices CYFD was moving to within the building. This, the complaint says, "violated department policy by requiring a group of employees to come into the ... building in person for a non-emergency reason at a time when department policy required employees to work from home."

Download PDF Melanie Sharpe complaint