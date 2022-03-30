Here’s how it went down at John Lee Stump’s military interment Tuesday at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Not only did the native Santa Fean and Army veteran receive military honors, but members of the Santa Fe Fire Department paid homage to his many years as a firefighter by raising a huge U.S. flag on one of their truck ladders.
And then, Mother Nature chimed in to help, breaking open the storm clouds to let the sun shine down on his service.
“It was God saying, ‘I’m going to stop the rain for your dad,’ ” said one of Stump’s daughters, Marcia Stump.
Her father died in his Santa Fe home of natural causes March 22. He was 88.
Stump is gone, but he was one of those people whose heart, soul, mind and handprints remain in Santa Fe. As a contract and city engineer, he helped design St. Francis Drive and parts of Hyde Park Road.
He also played a role in transporting an old locomotive from the Santa Fe Railyard to Salvador Perez Park in 1959. The train draws visitors who try to figure out what it is doing in a midtown city park.
In a 2010 interview with The New Mexican, Stump said “our firm did all the site work that included digging a deep pit for its foundation. The Santa Fe Railroad built a spur line up to Penn Road so that we could get the train to the park. But we were still faced with the obstacle of getting the train across St. Francis Drive, and we used a grater and several earth-moving tractors to get the train in place.”
His familial roots are dug deeply into the soil of the region’s history as well. His great-great-grandfather, Felipe Delgado, was the first superintendent of Indian affairs over the territory of New Mexico in the 1860s.
Locally, his great-grandfather, Genaro Digneo, worked on the construction of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and the Loretto Chapel in the 1800s.
Stump was proud of his heritage and work in the city but rarely boasted of it, his children said.
“He didn’t want to be someone famous,” Marcia Stump said. “He wanted to contribute to the greater good of the community.”
John Lee Stump was born May 4, 1933, in Santa Fe. His father was a farmer and an auto mechanic, but when the younger Stump told his dad he wanted to follow in his footsteps, he was discouraged.
“I don’t want you to work with your hands,” his father told him. “I want you to work with your mind.”
Stump joined the Army during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge before his term was over, following a training accident involving chemical mustard gas that poisoned him, his son Richard Stump said.
That accident did not slow him. He earned a degree in engineering and began to build a career, first on an independent contractor level, then on the city and state levels, that lasted into the mid-1990s, Richard Stump said.
Because his father was a volunteer firefighter, John Lee Stump became one as well, serving from 1960-74. His children recall how, when he got a call, he would jump into a 1960 pickup, replete with siren and flashing lights, with the children in the cab and a howling dog in the bed, and head to the scene of the conflagration.
“We’d be embarrassed because everybody would be looking at us,” said daughter Deborah Stump.
That volunteer work came with a price, his children recalled, for too often he would be tasked with carrying dead children out of fire sites. As a result, he stressed safety and caution, teaching those he loved how to get out of a house in flames and relaying other safety practices. His survival motto was, “You gotta be tough as nails!” Richard Stump said.
John Lee Stump met his wife, Martha Rodriguez — whom he called “Mart” — in Santa Fe in the 1950s when she was a server at a drive-in eatery and he pulled up in his vehicle to get a soda. She was so taken with him, she spilled it on his lap. It was Coca-Cola love at first sight, Stump’s children said.
She died over a decade ago. But twice in the days leading up to his death, Stump asked his daughter Marcia if “Mart” was in the room as he lay in bed.
“I can’t see her, but she’s here with you,” his daughter told him. “She’s waiting for you.”
John Lee Stump, an avid outdoorsman who loved dogs, is survived by a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and in-laws.
“I miss talking to him every day,” Deborah Stump said Wednesday.
And then, with a laugh, she recalled how, after she called him up, he would always ask her, “How’s your dog? Put him on the phone.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
didn't know the gentleman but have to say THANK YOU for taking the time to both honor and remember indeed a special Santa Fean with family roots and history that go way back. And do remember the train, as lived near the park and always remembered asking how it may have got there. And now I know including the gentleman who did it. Amazing story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.