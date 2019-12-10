A Santa Fe County grand jury has indicted a former bartender at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post on a third-degree felony charge of embezzling from the organization.
According to the Friday indictment, Johana Sandoval, 45, is accused of stealing more than $2,500 between July 2016 and March 2017 by running patrons’ credit and debit cards through a mobile payment device connected to her cellphone.
An August 2017 police report said the issue came to light after Sandoval had been working as a bartender at VFW Post 2951 on Montezuma Avenue for about a year. Cmdr. Gilbert Romero gave her his debit card to pay for a drink, he told police, and Sandoval ran his card through a Square payment device. He was new at his job, Romero said, and assumed the money was going to the VFW’s business account.
A few months later, however, he said, he asked the VFW’s accountant about the Square account, and the accountant said the VFW didn’t have one, according to the police report.
In a phone interview Tuesday about the more than 2-year-old embezzlement investigation and Sandoval’s indictment, Romero said, “I am happy it’s done.”
Romero said the VFW takes in an average of $6,700 a month in credit and debit card payments. He was not certain how much money Sandoval might have taken from the organization using her personal Square account.
Sandoval, when reached by phone Tuesday, referred questions to her attorney, Ralph Montez.
Montez did not return a message seeking comment.
The police report said Romero told officers he had approached Sandoval, who earned $200 a week plus tips at her bartending job, after learning the VFW did not have a Square mobile payment account. She told him she had been using her personal account to collect money from customers before transferring it to a VFW bank account.
When Romero told Sandoval no money had been transferred to the VFW from her account, she then transferred $400, he told police.
According to the report, Sandoval told an officer that the VFW ran a cash-only bar at the time she worked there and was losing a lot of business. She asked the organization’s accountant for permission to use the Square account, she said.
Sandoval also told the officer she could not provide any documentation for the transfers she made to the VFW account from her Square account because she already had closed the account, according to the report.
But Romero told police that by the time he became commander, the VFW was accepting credit and debit card payments.
One night in July 2017, Romero told police, Sandoval did not come to work on time, so he had other people tend the bar. When she eventually came in, he said, she was upset and left.
That same night, Romero said, he tripped outside the bar and injured his ankle and wrist.
While he was in the hospital, according to the police report, another employee told him Sandoval had gone into the VFW office, removed some paperwork and left. She called later that day to quit her job.
After he was released from the hospital, Romero said, he went to the office and discovered there were no documents showing Sandoval had been employed there. That’s when he decided to report her to police.
