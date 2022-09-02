Every year in September, the Fiesta de Santa Fe marks the celebration of a birthday. Or more precisely, the rebirth of the Hispanic presence in New Mexico, when Diego de Vargas brought Spanish dominion back to New Mexico in 1692 after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.

The year 1692 was the cold war, the “bloodless” reconquest of New Mexico. The very next year was the hot war, when bloodshed and violence capped the return of the Spanish to the land of the pueblos.

In recent times, the Fiesta served up a healthy helping of conquistador costumes and played out themes of noble Natives and local royalty. These are not ancient practices; rather, they date from about a century ago. Influenced by a movement to celebrate the nation’s pioneering heritage by establishing pageant history events in towns and cities across the country, the Entrada was born.

Rob Martinez, New Mexico’s state historian, writes a column about the state’s rich past every month in The New Mexican. 

