Issues within the Santa Fe Police Department's Evidence Unit, which first became public in the summer involving a first-degree murder case, resurfaced in November.
According to an internal memo obtained by The New Mexican, police Lt. Michele Williams, who has since retired, discovered “evidence room discrepancies” while overseeing the transfer of dozens of firearms that the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence purchased during a gun buyback event in June, in which the group collected unwanted firearms for destruction.
“This memorandum is to make notification of possible missing firearm(s) and a stolen scope,” Williams wrote in her report.
The 135 firearms collected at the gun-buying event had been stored in the police evidence room, and Williams had been asked to help coordinate their removal and observe their destruction.
After Miranda Viscoli, co-president of the organization, and a volunteer arrived at the police department to pick up the firearms, Rich Bemis, the police department's evidence custodian, brought two carts of weapons from the evidence room to load into Viscoli’s vehicle, the report states.
“As the items were loaded, the item number was called out, Ms. Viscoli checked off on the number and the firearm was loaded into the vehicle,” Williams wrote. “At the conclusion loading all the firearms into the vehicle, Ms. Viscoli stated she was missing two (2) firearms.”
The cart contained two long rifles without a tag, Williams wrote.
“Mr. Bemis said, ‘Well, just take those for the missing two,’ or words to that effect,” Williams wrote. “I told him we would not do that.”
In addition to the possible missing guns, the volunteer, identified only as Don, told Williams and Viscoli a handgun was missing a scope.
“Don stated he recalled the handgun on the day of the gun buyback as having a scope on it and saw it had been removed,” Williams wrote. “He identified Mr. Bemis as the person who left the room with the firearm during the event and returning with it a short time later with the scope gone. Don confronted Mr. Bemis about it at that time and asked where the scope was, to which Mr. Bemis replied, ‘The Santa Fe Police Department has commandeered it,’ or words to that effect.”
In a recent interview, Viscoli downplayed the incident.
“There wasn’t an issue; it just took us a while to figure it out,” she said. “Everything’s accounted for, and there was no issue in the end. … I know that they’ve been having issues, but they handled ours fine.”
Williams’ memo indicates otherwise.
A follow-up and “more thorough” inventory of the firearms revealed items had been incorrectly labeled and one of the two long rifles without a tag “cannot be accounted for as being associated” with the gun buyback event, Williams wrote.
“It did not have an evidence tag associated with it and it is unknown to me if this item is possibly evidence or should be stored, saved, etc., otherwise by our agency,” she wrote. “I suspect Mr. Bemis, Don and I at least handled this [firearm] and should submit to DNA or fingerprint testing should this firearm be discovered as belonging to a criminal matter.”
Williams, who has filed a notice of intent to sue the city, claiming she was a victim of retaliation, declined to comment.
A review of policies and procedures has led to a corrective action plan top brass at the department promises to implement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.