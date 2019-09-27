An independent audit of the Santa Fe Police Department documents numerous incidents of shoddy evidence-keeping procedures in an ongoing murder case and points to fundamental flaws in the department’s practices.
The audit, conducted Aug. 22 by a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician, was summarized in a 30-page report obtained Friday by The New Mexican.
The audit examined evidence from the 2017 stabbing murder of Selena Valencia, for which her former boyfriend Christopher Garcia is scheduled to go to trial next month. It also looked at associated cases involving Garcia for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, in which he is accused of entering a neighbor’s home and beating him with a crutch, and stabbing a passerby, both on the same night of Valencia’s killing.
The department acknowledged in June that several items of evidence, including fingernail clippings and hairs from Valencia’s body, were missing.
The missing evidence was made public by Garcia’s attorney, public defender Jennifer Burrill, who filed a motion to have the case dismissed because of the missing evidence. She also requested the audit, to which the District Attorney’s Office and District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed.
Marlowe Sommer on Friday denied Burrill’s motion to dismiss, as family and friends of Valencia demonstrated outside the courthouse appealing for the judge to allow the case to proceed.
In the Garcia cases, auditor Shari Vialpando found the police department violated its own policies on evidence collection, chain of custody, evidence tags, responsibility and accountability for evidence, computerized evidence logs and tracking of evidence submitted to outside agencies.
Vialpando also cited problems with practices on submitting money into evidence, self-audits and inspections.
Vialpando pointedly noted in her many recommendations to the department that attempting to locate the 11 missing items of evidence in the Garcia case “must become a priority of the evidence staff.
“There is strong probability that the items could still be within the evidence room, mislabeled and/or misfiled based on the method in which staff currently tags and stores the evidence,” she wrote.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez, who oversees the evidence room after the retirement of former Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez last month, declined to answer questions Friday on either the audit or current evidence room practices. He said in an email Vialpando’s audit report had not yet been provided to the police department.
Valdez said an administrative investigation was still being conducted into the missing evidence in the Garcia murder case, which he said has still not been found.
Vialpando noted in her report that evidence in Garcia’s cases was not properly marked or described and labeled with the wrong case number or with no case number.
In one instance, two pieces of evidence were put together in a manila envelope labeled only “C1-C2,” Vialpando wrote, adding “that method of tagging the items is extremely confusing” and “poses an issue with mixing up evidence” because one of the other three Garcia cases also had an item listed as “C1.”
Evidence was missing in some cases from evidence bags, according to Vialpando’s, report, though the evidence was found elsewhere during the audit. Multiple items of evidence were included in the same packaging, she said.
One large paper evidence bag was stapled shut and labeled “H1-H60.”
“When we inventoried the package, there were 11 out of the 60 items within the bag,” Vialpando wrote. Of the 11 items, five did not have a description of what the item was, though they did list other case details.
“It should be noted that the other 49 items were accounted for through the course of the audit, however not in the convenience packaging they were shown to be in,” Vialpando said.
Vialpando also mentioned several “chain of custody” issues where evidence had been opened and then resealed without proper notation as to where the evidence was brought or why before it was returned. Sometimes, the department used the state forensic laboratory’s chain of custody rather than its own, causing the paperwork to be “convoluted and difficult to follow and verify accuracy,” she said.
In an Aug. 26 email exchange with Evidence Manager Richard Bemis cited in the report, Vialpando asked whether the department kept any electronic chains of custody on the computer or any documentation for evidence from the state Office of the Medical Examiner for a particular piece of evidence.
Bemis responded the department did not have either.
Vialpando examined a box of evidence that had been returned from the forensic lab and asked Bemis if the box had been inventoried by police after its return, to which Bemis replied that it had not and that “they trust that the laboratory has included everything they state is in the box,” she wrote.
“In doing so, the Santa Fe Police Department has entrusted that all of the contents that were signed for from the laboratory to the police department are accounted for, when in fact the contents of the box weren’t actually inventoried to confirm that,” Vialpando said. “Confirming the contents that are being received before signing the chain of custody will help ensure that there is not missing evidence, and if there is, it can be addressed immediately.”
Vialpando also said the department had not done annual audits, monthly inspections, or unannounced semiannual random inspections of its evidence room as required by department policy, other than two quarterly audits of select evidence in December 2018 and February 2019.
An independent auditor contracted by Santa Fe police to do a full examination of the evidence room conducted a “pre-audit visit” Sept. 3-5, Valdez said. The auditor met with property/evidence personnel and “began the process,” he said. Valdez did not identify the auditor or say when the audit would be completed.
Highlights of the audit recommendations
• Remedial evidence training on evidence for all SFPD officers, detectives, evidence staff and anyone else handling or maintaining evidence at the department.
• Inventorying all evidence returned from the state forensic lab, both before leaving the lab and before returning them into the evidence room.
• Listing each individual item of evidence on the chains of custody at both the lab and the police department, and verifying that they match.
• Updating all packaging if evidence is removed or added.
• Placing all evidence in sequential order for accuracy when it needs to be viewed or checked out of the evidence room.
• Evidence room staff should reject incorrect evidence submissions back to the officer or detective, until corrected.
• Using a computer tracking system to verify evidence within cases and have an accurate chain of custody.
• Monthly inspections, annual audits and unannounced semi-annual audits of the evidence room.