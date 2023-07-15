GRAPEVINE, Texas — Monumental changes have come to Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf since the local entertainment juggernaut opened its first out-of-state locations in Las Vegas, Nev., and Denver two years ago.

A former Fortune 500 company executive now runs the show, which as recently as 2019 was still driven by the handful of founders who launched Meow Wolf in 2008. Jose Tolosa, who became CEO in January 2022, has brought in seven senior executives charged with charting the future — and at the same time, retaining the culture that had been in place for its first 15 years.

“We want to bring more art to more locations,” Tolosa told media members who assembled last week in Grapevine, Texas, to get a preview of the company’s latest expansion.

Recommended for you