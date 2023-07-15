GRAPEVINE, Texas — Monumental changes have come to Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf since the local entertainment juggernaut opened its first out-of-state locations in Las Vegas, Nev., and Denver two years ago.
A former Fortune 500 company executive now runs the show, which as recently as 2019 was still driven by the handful of founders who launched Meow Wolf in 2008. Jose Tolosa, who became CEO in January 2022, has brought in seven senior executives charged with charting the future — and at the same time, retaining the culture that had been in place for its first 15 years.
“We want to bring more art to more locations,” Tolosa told media members who assembled last week in Grapevine, Texas, to get a preview of the company’s latest expansion.
Put another way: Meow Wolf still wants to be hip, innovative and arts-centric. But as it grows, physically and financially, it wants to guard against becoming formulaic and divided.
It’s a fine line to walk, rife with growing pains — made even harder after the unexpected July 2022 death of Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King, credited by many as one of the organization’s key visionaries.
“Matt built [the first Meow Wolf in] Santa Fe almost single-handedly,” senior artist Sofia Howard said.
At the same time the organization was dealing with that shock, Meow Wolf was soaring — adding about 300 jobs in one year for outlets in four states. It also unionized, with contracts now in place at its Santa Fe and Denver locations.
If all that weren’t enough for a relatively young company, Meow Wolf’s expansion continues unabated. Its fourth immersive, interactive attraction, The Real Unreal, opened Friday in a former Bed Bath & Beyond at the Grapevine Mills mall in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb immediately north of one of the world’s busiest airports.
It’s clear Meow Wolf no longer is just a scrappy alternative-art venture with a single attraction in a former bowling alley on Rufina Circle.
Annual revenue has grown to an estimated $150 million-plus, based on the 3 million annual visitors Meow Wolf acknowledges at its Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver locations and customers paying about $50 each for admission. The private company does not release revenue figures.
Meow Wolf opened its first permanent exhibition, House of Eternal Return, in Santa Fe in March 2016 with about 100 employees, a number that doubled to 200 by 2018. The company’s overall employee count now is at 1,200, including 140 hired for The Real Unreal in Grapevine.
Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nev., which opened in February 2021, and Convergence Station, which followed in September 2021 in Denver, each have about 200 employees.
That means the company currently has about 660 employees in Santa Fe.
“About half of [all] the employees work at the exhibitions,” Tolosa said. “In Santa Fe, about 65% are on the creative side.”
Santa Fe’s south side houses the company’s creative side: Meow Wolf in 2018 acquired the former Caterpillar plant on Camino Entrada to serve as its innovation hub and manufacturing center for new exhibitions.
Heading in new directions
If growth and popularity have been the hallmarks of Meow Wolf’s first years, company leaders say there’s much to anticipate in the future — and not just in new locales, though three are in the works, with one already in construction in Houston and expected to open in late 2024.
Meow Wolf is moving toward going “beyond the four walls” of exhibitions, Tolosa said in an interview following the Grapevine unveiling for the media last week
“I’m completely amazed by the talent that is bigger and better than I ever imagined,” he said. “With that talent, we can do a lot more together. We want to take very concrete steps. Our artistic talent can go to a lot more people. The idea is to have some unique talent that could be directed into the universe. I also believe we can go international. There are portals that don’t have to be physical.”
Tolosa said Meow Wolf intends to introduce an app in the fourth quarter that will enable people to enhance their Meow Wolf experience before, during and after a visit to any of the installations. He also is interested in adding a Meow Wolf virtual reality game, plus graphic novels in which stories are told with cartoon panels and role-playing games.
“Only 1 million people a year can enjoy [Meow Wolf] in Las Vegas,” Tolosa said. “The app will allow customers to buy tickets, buy merchandise — but it is also an experience-enhancing portal. We want to give you the opportunity to have more experiences before and after your visit.”
Visitors can allow the app to track their visits and how they interact with exhibits so the app can provide custom responses focused on specific visitor interests.
“The app is delivering things to your phone,” Tolosa said. “The app is an entry point. It allows you to go deeper into the experience. We want to reward you.”
Tolosa’s arrival as CEO ended a nearly four-year transition from leadership by its founders. He previously spent 14 years at ViacomCBS, the final four-plus years as chief transformation officer.
Meow Wolf’s first CEO and co-founder, Vince Kadlubek, stepped down in October 2019. A new CEO was not named at that time. Vice presidents Ali Rubenstein, Carl Christensen and Jim Ward were appointed co-CEOs until Tolosa joined Meow Wolf and assembled a team of senior managers new to the company.
Kadlubek, now a Meow Wolf board member and full-time senior consultant, said the senior management team Tolosa put together is one of the biggest changes.
“They have genuine care and compassion. How can we show up better for our employees? Focus on creating the best place to work for our employees,” Kadlubek said.
Tolosa came on board in the closing stages of negotiations for the first contract for the Meow Wolf Workers Collective union in Santa Fe, which was ratified in April 2022. A Meow Wolf Workers Collective in Denver formally issued an intent to unionize last July and ratified a contract with Meow Wolf last month. Both are affiliates of the Communications Workers of America and each has about 180 members.
“Having a good relationship with the union is very important to me,” Tolosa said. “They bring things we value. Many things they bring to the table make us a better company. We need to listen to our employees. We need to care. This is important to me.”
Santa Fe workers collective President Emily Markwiese said conditions for employees have improved under Tolosa but noted some employees sense the company is more interested in expansion than the workers.
“That’s great to hear,” Markwiese said when told of Tolosa’s comments about the union. “I do believe that is important to Jose. But the people we work with are largely senior managers. We have never had an official meeting with Jose.”
She added a union meeting is scheduled with Tolosa.
“Working in partnership with the union means more than saying you want to do it,” said Markwiese, who was a Meow Wolf technician and then technical director from 2015 to 2022. “It means basically supporting the workers. [Workers] need to not be crushed by the weight of expansion. I see the anxiety and fear that causes in the workforce. I think really good steps have been taken, but there needs to be more. I do believe Jose legitimately cares.”
Markwiese said during the pre-union construction of Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station in Denver, people worked 16- to 18-hour days. Burnout affected many and remains a concern, she said.
“For Grapevine, part of the union contract was overtime pay,” she said. “When you have to pay overtime, you don’t force people to work crazy hours. These were guardrails. There was a form of protection. We didn’t have these protections before.”
Markwiese said the collective still has concerns “the priorities of the higher management are still out of touch with the people on the shop floor. Give the people of Meow Wolf the same opportunity to succeed that the executives have.”
But she also acknowledged workers are allowed to take on leadership roles, adding that at Meow Wolf in Grapevine, more rooms were assigned to artists than in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver.
“A lot of spaces at Grapevine were occupied by people who were not given that responsibility in the past,” she said. “Meow Wolf needs to empower artists more.”
Upon his arrival, Tolosa tried to incorporate the seven company founders into the management structure while building a bigger and wider administrative group to run the company.
“We brought in individuals that have professionalized our systems,” Tolosa said. “One of the things I wanted to do early on is optimize our talent. They hold our institutional values.”
At the same time, he acknowledged Meow Wolf faces the same danger all small companies negotiate when they become large: the loss of the original culture and spirit as corporate structure takes hold.
“It could be lost but it doesn’t need to be lost,” Tolosa said of the company’s unique essence. “The biggest asset is our artists. Our artistry is held together by our core culture. Our culture becomes our glue for everything we want to do — the way you are onboarded, the training, the way we do benefits.”
Next stop, Houston. There are other plans in the works, though the onetime Santa Fe startup isn’t offering details. But it’s clear a company that plans to roar still want to retain its meow.