History belongs to everyone. It is not the property or creation of one person, or one group of people, one nation or one region. Everyone has a history, and every history is fascinating, exciting, terrifying and thought-provoking.
Or should be.
As children we are taught “History is written by the winners.” And that is true. But only to an extent. The history of the conquered, of the marginalized, of the vanquished, also is there in whispers, in stories, in dark corners, in documents. It is also true. And it matters.
We are also taught: “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” We are so used to the phrase it has lost its meaning. So, let’s examine this daunting proposition. I believe we have missed the point of the lesson. We are doomed, meaning we are the instruments of our own destruction if we don’t look honestly at and learn from our ancestors’ choices. Pretending our ancestors did no wrong renders us blind to what history can teach us.
Learning history is exciting and fun, and history is an excellent teacher. But the real lesson is in the discomfort that follows. We need to try to see the whole of what happened, as opposed to what we want to have happened. We must be brave to look at our history honestly.
Another lesson: “Don’t judge the past from today’s perspective.” That also is true. Yet, history teaches us that no matter how different things were in the past, history unfolds and changes us, bringing about evolutions and revolutions in thought so we no longer do things the ways our ancestors did them. Right and wrong are not merely the provenance of the present.
Too often, history is reduced to names, dates, and timelines, thus losing the human essence that is essential to understanding history. Those things are important, but they merely provide context, a skeleton, to the meat of history — the causes and effects of human activities and events.
To focus only on names and dates leads us to miss out on the tremendous opportunity of dialoguing with the past, exchanging views, ideas and perspectives. History, if studied well, is a conversation with each other, with ourselves, and with our ancestors. It is their history, their story, not ours. We are making our own history, our own story and we will be studied and researched in centuries to come.
We do ourselves a great disservice if all we want to learn about is a glorious past. It can lead to historical blindness and even dishonesty with ourselves and others, creating a mythical narrative populated by heroes with no flaws or shortcomings. When we do that, we lose sight of our actual history. We do the opposite of what we initially set out to do.
I've found history is like visiting a foreign country. They do things differently there. We must approach that place with eyes open, respect and an open mind. Yes, people in the past lived in a different era, but our ancestors had sacred scriptures, legal codes, constitutions and bills of rights like we have and use today.
At some point, our ancestors realized what they were doing was wrong and stopped doing those things (i.e. slavery, persecution of Native Americans and women being refused the vote).
Also, we cannot say when one group brutalized another they were merely living how people lived back then and therefore their actions should not be judged harshly, only to then say when the other group resisted or revolted, they were “murderers” “savages” and “criminals.” Were they not also people of their time?
It is human to want to identify only with the winners, the rulers and the conquerors. The truth is, if you dig deep enough and scratch hard enough, we all descend from the conqueror and the conquered, the winners and the losers, the good and the bad. No one can escape this truth.
How we study history matters but only if we do it honestly, truthfully, completely and unvarnished, with all the blemishes and imperfections that make the human story so compelling. Ask an elderly family member about your family history, and tell them you want the truth. Often, they will be the most amazing historian you will ever meet.