History belongs to everyone. It is not the property or creation of one person, or one group of people, one nation or one region. Everyone has a history, and every history is fascinating, exciting, terrifying and thought-provoking.

Or should be.

As children we are taught “History is written by the winners.” And that is true. But only to an extent. The history of the conquered, of the marginalized, of the vanquished, also is there in whispers, in stories, in dark corners, in documents. It is also true. And it matters.

