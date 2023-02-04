011023_Art&Sol01rgb.jpg

From left, Emma Scherer of the Santa Fe Symphony, Andrea Cassutt of Pro Musica and Amy Iwano of Performance Santa Fe. The three women created the Art+Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

As a kid growing up in New York City, John Trentacosta remembers standing outside the Metropole Cafe jazz club watching Gene Krupa play the drums.

“He was probably one of the biggest figures in the history of jazz drumming,” Trentacosta said about Krupa during an interview. “He has the distinction of bringing the drums out front and making them a popular instrument.”

Now Trentacosta, a local musician and the founding director of Santa Fe Music Collective, will get to highlight some of the famed jazz musician’s work during the inaugural Art+Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival, which starts Saturday and runs through Feb. 19.

