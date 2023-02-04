As a kid growing up in New York City, John Trentacosta remembers standing outside the Metropole Cafe jazz club watching Gene Krupa play the drums.
“He was probably one of the biggest figures in the history of jazz drumming,” Trentacosta said about Krupa during an interview. “He has the distinction of bringing the drums out front and making them a popular instrument.”
Now Trentacosta, a local musician and the founding director of Santa Fe Music Collective, will get to highlight some of the famed jazz musician’s work during the inaugural Art+Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival, which starts Saturday and runs through Feb. 19.
During the nine-day art and culture celebration, attendees can experience a number of live performances, including comedy shows, classical music ensembles and educational showcases. Organizers hope the new event will help turn Santa Fe into a winter destination.
“We wanted to create a festival that brings all of these amazing, great, diverse performing arts and music offerings together in a concentrated way for our local residents as well as people visiting,” said festival organizer and executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica Andréa Cassutt.
The collaborative festival was made possible thanks to the artistic director for Performance Santa Fe, Amy Iwano; the executive director of the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Emma Scherer; and Cassutt. The trio started in their positions within the same two weeks in September 2021. Since then, they have been looking into ways to make the new event come to life.
“From the very first time that we met, we started to imagine how we might be able to give a higher profile to organizations and offer performances during the nonsummer season,” Iwano said in an interview. “There’s the Opera Festival of course, the Chamber Music Festival and other festivals that kind of get all the attention, but there’s really fantastic stuff going on all during the rest of the year. We kind of wanted to shine a spotlight on that.”
“Santa Fe is well known as a summer destination, and we really wanted to start to let people know that it’s a year-round arts destination,” Cassutt added.
The festival will kick off Saturday with a music show that pairs classical and contemporary works presented by Chatter in the morning, and a SweetART Serenade art walk and trunk show on Canyon Road in the evening. During the walk, guest will get to visit local galleries and businesses while meeting with the many artists who display their work on the Santa Fe street dedicated to fine art.
Trentacosta’s performance, Drummin’ Man: The Gene Krupa Story, will be played Feb. 17 by a nine-piece band who will perform the Quincy Jones arrangements. Gene Krupa Band sprung to national fame in the 1940s.
Trentacosta said he started playing Krupa’s work about 10 years ago, when he was enlisted to play the drummer in the Stars Never Fade Production’s rendition of Drummin’ Man at the Santa Fe Playhouse. To do the show, Trentacosta had to practice and teach himself how to play in Krupa’s iconic high-energy style.
“After immersing myself in his style, his music and what he really did, it made me realize how much more difficult it really was to do what he was doing, even though he made it appear so easy,” Trentacosta said. “Gene had great technique. Gene could swing; he had this beautiful, beautiful feel, and that came out in his music.”
Some of the other events that are part of the festival include a musical performance from the Dover Quartet, Love Sucks: A Comedy Tribute to the Single Life and a sneak peek at the Santa Fe Playhouse’s 2023 season.
The festival will end with the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus’ tribute to Valentine’s Day, O Roméo O Roméo!
The 77-person orchestra with nearly 100 chorus and three operatic singers will perform Romeo et Juliet, an evening-long performance that takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s play and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and was composed by Hector Berlioz.
Organizers said that in the end, they hope the festival marks the beginning of a new Santa Fe winter tradition.
“Because it’s the inaugural festival, I think it is laying the groundwork for this and creating awareness for this possibility,” Cassutt said. “As we move forward, we’d love to include more of the community, and we’d also like to have more partners. … We want to create a sense of Santa Fe coming together to celebrate the arts and support each other during a time of year when people don’t visit here as much.”