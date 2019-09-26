Caring for loved ones or patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia can be a difficult task.
That’s why the Memory Care Alliance of Northern New Mexico is hosting its second annual Caregiver Education Day, aimed to provide family members and professionals the tools needed to assist those who have the disease.
Last year’s inaugural event, organizers said, hosted more than 125 caregivers, and the hope is to double the headcount at this year’s event, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Santa Fe Community College. The cost is $25, which includes an Italian-style buffet lunch. Reservations are required. To register or for more information about the event, call 505-310-9752 or email education.memorycarealliance@gmail.com
Some of those who will speak at the event:
• Dr. Ted Phillips, a certified neurologist who has specialized in multiple sclerosis for more than 40 years, will be the event’s keynote speaker. According to an event flyer, Phillips has a “personal understanding of Alzheimer’s as a close family member suffered from dementia.”
• Ruth Dennis, director of social services and education for a memory care residential facility in Arizona, will read excerpts from her caregiving guide titled Mindful Dementia Care: Lost and Found in the Alzheimer’s Forest.
• Dr. Karin Thon, medical director of Santa Fe’s Ambercare, will explain hospice care — what it is, how to plan for it and when to use it.
• Representatives from the Memory and Aging Center at the University of New Mexico will give an update on its clinical care and research departments, as well as provide information on other Alzheimer’s and dementia research happening around the globe.
More than 30 vendors and service agencies also will be at the event to share information about resources.