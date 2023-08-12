Mesa Poleo and Mesa Pinabetal, two small communities near the Black Feather Fire, have been downgraded from “set” to “ready” evacuation status.
The downgrade, which was made by Rio Arriba County, was announced in a U.S. Forest Service news release Saturday morning. Wetherill also remains in “ready” status.
The 2,200-acre fire was started by lightning a week ago and is still not contained. Firefighters “continue to implement a full-suppression strategy,” the Forest Service said, and said there was minimal fire growth Friday due to “a combination of firefighting efforts and weather.” There are seven hotshot crews, 22 engines, 6 helicopters, four dozers, five water tenders and numerous fixed-wing aircraft fighting the fire, the Forest Service said.
On Saturday, crews on the north, south and southeast sides of the fire planned to work to tie containment lines together and prepare to protect nearby settlements if the fire continues to move out of the wilderness. Fire managers hope increased rain over the next several days will help.The Forest Service said to expect increased activity on local roads as firefighters and equipment move to new locations and asked people to stay out of the fire area.
A temporary flight restriction, which includes drones, is in place around the fire.
The Coyote Senior Center is still open to evacuees, and livestock can be taken to the Rio Arriba Rural Event Center near Abiquiu. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating evacuations.