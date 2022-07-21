A billboard supporting Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie in Torrance County. Republican activist Brett Kokinadis has filed an ethics complaint alleging the billboard violates campaign finance laws.
A billboard has triggered an ethics complaint against Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie and an unregistered entity known as “Private Persons of New Mexico,” which reportedly paid for the advertisement.
The complaint, filed Thursday by Brett Kokinadis, who is the first vice chairman of the Republican Party of Santa Fe County and director of the Stop MLG political action committee, alleges unlawful coordination, among other violations.
The billboard, located along Interstate 40 in Torrance County, states “FREEDOM. BEDONIE Governor 2022” and includes a photo of Bedonie and her official campaign logo. The billboard states it was “Paid for by Private Persons of New Mexico.”
No committee or independent expenditure group is registered in the New Mexico Campaign Finance System under that name.
“The graphics on the billboard are alleged to be produced in coordination with the candidate and her committee,” the complaint states.
“The campaign and candidate have posted disclaimers regarding protected photo and graphic use without prior approval from the campaign,” it continues. “The prior approval for use of logos, graphics, or photos would constitute coordination. … This is not only a violation of the individual or individuals who funded the independent expenditures but also of the Karen Bedonie for New Mexico Campaign Committee.”
New Mexico law prohibits the coordination of independent expenditures.
“Bedonie’s campaign appears to be operating under her official committee and with the support of coordinated dark money under the unlawful ‘Private Persons of New Mexico’ label, potentially to conceal funding sources,” Kokinadis said in a statement. “Voters are entitled to know who’s funding Bedonie’s campaign.”
The billboard is operated by Sun Vista Outdoor Advertising LLC. David Raybould, managing member of the advertising company, declined to disclose who paid for the billboard without consulting with his attorney first.
“This is a first for me, and I’m not really sure I can divulge that information,” he said. “I don’t normally go around, even if it’s a nonpolitical ad, [and disclose the names of] my clients.”
Bedonie, who initially sought the Republican nomination for governor but is now running as a Libertarian, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
While the billboard prompted the anti-Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham PAC to look into “Private Persons of New Mexico,” Kokinadis states in the complaint there are multiple other advertisements with the official “Karen Bedonie for Governor” graphics, styles, logo and photos indicating they were paid for by the unregistered entity.
Bedonie’s campaign website states “photographs and images are owned by the photographer and/or Karen Bedonie herself” and that “express permission to use images in full and/or in part is required.”
“Dark money has no place in New Mexico or politics,” Kokinadis said in a statement. “Ensuring compliance and remaining transparent and honest with voters is required by law and is every candidate’s responsibility.”