The hearing officer was late. His tardiness seemed almost predictable in a slow-moving ethics complaint that's part of a bigger mess in New Mexico's underperforming government.

Alan Torgerson, a retired federal magistrate, is presiding in state Rep. Miguel Garcia's complaint against House Speaker Brian Egolf. Torgerson scheduled a conference on the case for Thursday but said he forgot the date, causing his delayed arrival.

"It's the first time in 52 years I've been late for a hearing. I'm deeply embarrassed," Torgerson said.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

