In a stunning defeat for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who unilaterally stopped the Human Services Department from awarding Medicaid contracts worth billions of dollars to providers who had followed the state’s procurement process and scored the highest bids, the department will move forward with the winning bidders after all.
The decision is part of a settlement agreement the state Ethics Commission reached with the governor and the department and announced Thursday.
“On April 20, 2023, following an investigation into the cancellation of the RFP [request for proposals], the State Ethics Commission contended that the cancellation of the RFP violated the Procurement Code and authorized its Executive Director to file an appropriate civil enforcement action,” according to a news release.
The commission, which held a special meeting Thursday morning to “enter settlement and release of previously authorized civil action regarding violations of the Procurement Code by state officials and employees,” did not disclose whether an ethics complaint prompted its investigation.
“The commission does not have anything to add beyond the press release and settlement agreement,” Tom Garrity, who works in public relations and issued the news release on behalf of the commission, wrote in a text message.
State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said the governor made the wrong decision by interfering in the procurement process.
“The procurement process is an open process, and it is what it is,” he said in an interview. “It’s got to be open and transparent. You can’t change the way the cards are dealt.”
The news release notes the state spends about $8 billion yearly on Medicaid using state and federal funding, “providing healthcare for nearly half of all New Mexicans.”
The 11-page settlement agreement states the governor denies the commission’s allegations the procurement code was violated “and all claims of wrongdoing, damages, and any liability whatsoever, including but not limited to violations of the Procurement Code.”
It emphasizes the governor’s position, which included pointing the finger at the department.
“The scores for all applicants raised significant concerns as to whether any of the bidders would be able to provide seamless, robust, and high-quality health care to New Mexicans,” the agreement states. “The decision was made to cancel the RFP and re-advertise the contracts with more stringent requirements and benchmarks for service providers in reliance on HSD’s assessment that the Procurement Code did not apply to the RFP process.”
The governor’s press secretary, Caroline Sweeney, said in a statement every one of the more than 930,000 New Mexicans served by Medicaid deserves high quality and affordable health care coverage.
“We will begin the work of making sure that the selected MCOs [managed care organizations] are held to the highest standards as they serve New Mexicans,” Sweeney said. “The status quo is unacceptable. MCOs have not been doing their part to build network adequacy across the state, and when we pay them over $7 billion annually, we have a responsibility to demand excellent performance and patient access — and they must deliver.”
Under the settlement agreement:
The department will issue notices of intent to award contracts to the four providers it had originally selected: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, UnitedHealthcare of New Mexico, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, Inc., and Presbyterian Health Plan.
The department will notify Western Sky Community Care, which had bid on the Medicaid contracts but failed to be recommended for selection, “that HSD did not select it for an MCO contract award following HSD’s evaluation.”
The department will negotiate contracts with the four winning bidders with a start date of July 1, 2024 “pursuant to the process set forth by the RFP, the procurement process set forth in New Mexico’s Procurement Code, and all applicable state procurement regulations as stated in the New Mexico Administrative Code.”
The department will notify Presbyterian it has been awarded the contract to provide managed care for children in state custody.
“HSD spent the past several months reviewing the MCO contracts in depth and making improvements that focus on advancing and incentivizing health plan performance and ensuring that Medicaid customers have access to this information when they pick their health plan,” Kari Armijo, acting human services secretary, said in a statement. “We will be negotiating contracts that reflect these improvements with the expectation of achieving better health outcomes for Medicaid customers.”
The governor’s decision to order a redo of the procurement process sparked criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, particularly amid shifting explanations from the governor’s administration about why the department canceled the request for proposals.
The department initially said it was scrapping the request for proposals to give the agency’s new executives the opportunity to “assess the design of the procurement” following the departure of its Cabinet secretary, David Scrase, and Nicole Comeaux, its Medicaid director.
The governor’s communications director later wrote in an email the governor and her staff “shared concerns” with Scrase and Armijo “about the providers’ ability to provide adequate care and continuity of services during a changeover in providers.”
“Following these discussions,” gubernatorial spokeswoman Maddy Hayden wrote earlier this year, “it was decided to cancel the procurement, review the deliverables and issue a new RFP to procure the best services for New Mexicans. This decision was based solely on protecting the best interests of the nearly 1 million New Mexicans covered by Medicaid.”
In December, a seven-member evaluation committee comprised of department bureau chiefs and directors reviewed and scored the five proposals the department received after issuing a request three months earlier.
In January, the department’s procurement manager Charles Canada recommended awarding contracts to four of the five bidders — a recommendation endorsed by Comeaux and Gary Chavez, the department’s chief procurement officer.
Only Western Sky Community Care, one of the department’s existing Medicaid providers, didn’t make the cut.
In documents obtained by The New Mexican under a public records request earlier this year, the health insurance companies recommended for a contract award earned the highest point totals in the evaluation and offered proposals “deemed most advantageous to the State.”