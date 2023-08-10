In a stunning defeat for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who unilaterally stopped the Human Services Department from awarding Medicaid contracts worth billions of dollars to providers who had followed the state’s procurement process and scored the highest bids, the department will move forward with the winning bidders after all.

The decision is part of a settlement agreement the state Ethics Commission reached with the governor and the department and announced Thursday.

“On April 20, 2023, following an investigation into the cancellation of the RFP [request for proposals], the State Ethics Commission contended that the cancellation of the RFP violated the Procurement Code and authorized its Executive Director to file an appropriate civil enforcement action,” according to a news release.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you