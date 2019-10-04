New Mexico’s nascent Ethics Commission is asking for $1.14 million to look into corruption and conflicts of interest in state government, according to a budget request document approved at a Friday meeting in Albuquerque.
It’s nearly double the amount sought for the commission when state lawmakers were debating whether to approve legislation to create it. But Ethics Commission Director Jeremy Farris — who had been general counsel for the state Department of Finance and Administration — said many lawmakers had the understanding the commission would need more money to operate.
The commission previously requested roughly $700,000, but “really that was just a placeholder,” Farris said. It will make supplemental budget requests as it begins processing complaints as well, he added.
State Sen. Dan Ivey-Soto, a Democrat, said he thinks “they undershot for their budget, personally.”
“Once people realize they can file complaints, you can expect to see more complaints,” he said, adding commissioners haven’t yet hired general legal counsel or investigators.
The commission was created last year after 75 percent of the state’s voters backed a constitutional amendment and legislators passed a bill to create a seven-member panel to oversee the state’s laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure rules and other areas of government conduct.
Farris, a former Rhodes Scholar, was selected to helm the commission.
The commission also approved draft rules for how ethics complaints will be processed and rules for recusing or disqualifying a commissioner from making a decision on a complaint if a specific case presents a conflict of interest for them.
Good-government groups and some policymakers campaigned for years for a watchdog in a state that has seen numerous political scandals.