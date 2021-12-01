The mayor of a small Central New Mexico town says a new rule requiring residents who attend Town Council meetings to come legally armed has been misinterpreted.
In a letter last week to the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, Estancia Mayor Nathan Dial, who proposed the rule, wrote, "The term 'legally armed' is not limited to weapons of physical character. The reason for the term 'legally' is to ensure no felons or other individuals would carry a firearm if they decided to attend with an arm."
He argued the town is following the state's lead, given lawmakers recently voted to ban weapons in the state Capitol, where people have been permitted to carry firearms for years.
The ACLU is threatening to sue the Torrance County town if it doesn't rescind or revise the rule, which states those who attend public meetings "must be legally armed. By entering this meeting you acknowledge that you are prepared to defend yourself and your beliefs with what you believe is necessary to do so. (This definition is at the discretion of the Executive Branch)."
It allows exceptions for religious, medical and ethical reasons.
Dial said in an interview Tuesday the Estancia rule does not require people to carry guns into town meetings. He previously said that under the rule, residents could instead come armed with knowledge, wisdom or a Bible — whatever they felt was necessary to defend themselves.
But he acknowledged the original rule, passed by the Town Council on a 3-2 vote Nov. 15, might be unclear. He said he will work to revise the language of his rule to clarify the language in his letter, some of which, he said, is vague.
In the meantime, the ACLU is holding off on initiating legal action, said Maria Martinez Sanchez, the organization's deputy legal director.
"We do want to give them room to correct the error without litigation," she said.
But she added Dial's response is "not sufficient to take litigation off the table until we get something more concrete and can convey to the [Estancia] community that they do not have to show up armed."
Martinez Sanchez said Dial's letter "doesn’t really clarify what steps they intend to take, but it does sound like they do intend to do something to clarify the rule."
Some of Dial's arguments in the letter are "convoluted" and "we intend to respond to him," she added.
The Estancia rule came two weeks after state lawmakers on the Legislative Council voted 8-5 to prohibit the public from carrying weapons into the Roundhouse, including concealed guns carried by permit-holders. The vote fell along party lines, with Republicans in opposition. Some Democratic lawmakers said the presence of armed people at legislative hearings made them feel threatened.
The weapons ban will take effect Monday, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to call a special legislative session for lawmakers to approve new election district boundaries for congressional and legislative seats. Estancia's rule will go into effect the following day.
Sanchez first sent a letter to Dial on Nov. 19, saying the Estancia rule violates the First Amendment and would "deter community members form attending town council meetings to petition their local government ... creating a chilling effect on the exercise of their fundamental rights."
She said if the town does not rescind the rule, "we will initiate a lawsuit against the town for constitutional and statutory violations and seek an order enjoining the town from enforcing this rule on and after its effective date of December 7, 2021."
Dial, in his response letter Nov. 24, said Sanchez has a "valid point with the First Amendment, however you have failed to include freedom of expression. Open carry firearms fall under symbolic speech which is protected under the Fist Amendment."
In the interview, Dial said as long as he doesn't enforce the rule, "I don't think there is an injured party."
