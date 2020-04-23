A man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in Española this month was arrested Monday night in Taos after evading apprehension for nearly six months on separate charges.
Rafael Orozco, 25, is facing one count each of criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and interference with communication, along with several other charges.
On April 10, Orozco, his friend Eleazar Lopez, and a woman were at his house in Española, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. After Lopez left, Orozco told the woman to stay inside the bedroom if he came back.
When he returned, the woman followed his directions, but Lopez also went into the bedroom and Orozco became angry because he believed she had not obeyed his orders to stay away from him, according to the affidavit.
Orozco told Lopez to leave, and fired a gun at the ground near the woman, according to the affidavit, then ordered her to turn the lights off and go to bed. He later took away her cellphone to prevent her from calling the police, the affidavit said.
Orozco then placed a knife on her throat, told her to undress and threatened to kill her and her children if she did not comply with his demands, the affidavit states. He then raped her, according to the affidavit.
Orozco allowed the woman to leave the following morning, according to the affidavit.
Five days later, Orozco and Lopez saw the woman walking in the village of Hernandez, and Orozco ordered her to get inside of his car, according to the affidavit. When she refused, he pointed a gun at her and forced her inside and took her back to his house, the affidavit said.
While the woman said he did not sexually assault her again, he did not let her leave until the following morning, according to the affidavit.
While Rio Arriba County Magistrate Alexandra Naranjo issued a warrant for Orozco's arrest Tuesday, he had been arrested the night before in Taos.
Orozco has a long criminal history in Northern New Mexico and has had an active bench warrant for his arrest since Oct. 24 when he absconded from a rehabilitation program.
According to The Taos News, Orozco pleaded guilty to battering a health care worker, attacking his newborn baby, the baby's mother and a security guard at Holy Cross Medical Center in 2016. He was convicted in October 2019 and also agreed to plead guilty to three additional felonies for incidents in 2014 and 2015.
Orozco was sentenced to six years in prison and two years of parole, but the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office agreed to suspend the sentence so long as he completed five years of supervised probation and completed two years at Delancey Street, a drug rehabilitation and treatment program in Ohkay Owingeh, according to court records.
The Taos County Sheriff's Office charged Orozco with five misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and one count of battery upon a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, in connection with his arrest Monday.
The First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion for Orozco's pretrial detention. A dangerousness hearing is scheduled Monday with Judge Jason Lidyard.
