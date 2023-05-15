An Española woman has been charged with disturbing a marked burial ground after she was accused of removing human remains from a cemetery in Chimayó.

Cassandra Trujillo, 34, was charged with the fourth-degree felony May 12 after friends and family of the deceased man, Nathan Vigil, told officers they witnessed Trujillo digging up an urn containing Vigil's ashes in a cemetery in Chimayó and reburying it in a cemetery in Alcalde, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Vigil was shot and killed in July 2021 in Española. Randy Lujan Sr., 58, of Santa Cruz was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in Vigil's death.

