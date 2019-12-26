ESPAÑOLA
Rhonda Berger rubbed a thin layer of shea butter on the healing wounds on her face, arms, hands and neck.
The salve accelerates the healing, she said, carefully dotting the substance around a jagged, 6-inch-long scar across her throat.
Sitting on a couch in her adobe home on a recent afternoon, her legs covered with a crocheted blanket to keep warm, Berger, 62, talked about a shocking incident last month that left her with deep gashes, lacerations, burns and bruises — and landed her son in jail, accused of attempted murder.
Louis Berger, 27, is accused of stabbing his mother, pushing her face onto a hot wood stove and using a serrated knife to cut her neck down to the bone.
But Rhonda Berger does not want to see her son, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, charged with or convicted of any crime in the Nov. 24 attack, which she said was sparked by an argument earlier in the day over musical chord progressions.
“I don’t think Louis should be charged with [attempted] murder,” she said. “Louis needs help.”
After the attack, Louis Berger called 911 and told emergency dispatchers to send police and an ambulance to his home because he had just tried to kill his mother, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 25 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. He told officers he had schizophrenia and that on the night of the attack, he had heard his mother’s voice inside his head, according to court documents.
Louis Berger is being held without bond in the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla. He faces a Jan. 13 hearing in state District Court on a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. If the court determines he is not competent, public defender Sydney West has said, the state likely will transfer him to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M.
Rhonda Berger said her son had come to stay with her about three weeks before the attack after living for 15 years with his father, Kevin Farkas, in Beaver Falls, Pa. She described her son as stubborn and said the two always have had a rocky relationship. While he was growing up, she said, he ran away from her home twice to be with Farkas.
She blamed her son’s behavior on her fraught relationship with Farkas, whom she never married. She added their wildly different parenting styles ultimately harmed Louis Berger.
“I had told a deputy when he came over: I said, ‘[My son] knew what he was doing, but he didn’t know why,’ ” Rhonda Berger said of the attack. “I will still stick with that. He knew what he was doing, but he doesn’t realize how he had been pulled apart by [Kevin Farkas] and I. He is psychologically messed up.”
The day of the attack, Rhonda Berger said, she and her son had gotten into a disagreement over musical chords. She is a trained jazz and blues musician, she said, gesturing toward a piano, keyboard, drum set and speakers set up in her living room.
Her son had called her into his bedroom and played what he considered to be an example of a chord progression, she said.
“I said, ‘That’s not a progression,’ “ Rhonda Berger said.
The two began arguing. “So I got frustrated and I walked out and I said, ‘Well, you know everything. Don’t come to me for help anymore. Your music is boring,’ ” she recalled.
In hindsight, Rhonda Berger said, she regrets her comments and believes she should have been more encouraging to her son.
A few hours later, just after she had put dinner on the table and was adding firewood in the stove, Rhonda Berger found herself tussling with her son.
“I kept saying, ‘I love you, I love you,’ and he kept saying, ‘Die, die.’ He pushed in on my eye with his thumb and … then he said to me, ‘You insulted me. Don’t ever talk to me like that again. OK. Now I’m going to call the police.’ ”
It was not the first time Louis Berger had been violent with his parents.
According to a November 2013 article in the Beaver County Times in Pennsylvania, he was accused of attacking his father — punching Farkas repeatedly before hitting the man with a wooden guitar. He also was accused of attacking his grandfather, who had tried to intervene.
In a telephone interview from Pennsylvania, Farkas said he received 40 stitches in his head after the incident.
“I worked with the prosecution here to get him evaluated, and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and heard voices,” Farkas said of his son.
With the help of treatment, his son was living an ordinary life, was even-keeled and did not shows any signs of violence or having anger issues, Farkas said.
But recently, Farkas added, Louis Berger had complained of his medication not working well and said he and some of his friends had been smoking crack cocaine.
According to a study conducted in 2009 by researchers at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Medicine’s Department of Psychology, severe mental illness and such substances are a dangerous combination. The study found that while mental illness alone does not make a person more likely to become violent, rates of violence among people with mental illness are significantly higher among those who also have substance abuse or dependence issues.
Before his son left Beaver Falls to live with his mother in Española, Farkas said Louis Berger had told him he wanted to try to build a good relationship with his mother.
That’s something Rhonda Berger said she hopes will happen.
She plans to make a victim’s statement, asking authorities not to send her son to prison.
“I want to be part of the healing process,” she said.
