A 28-year-old woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Española in late 2020 was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
Marina Salcido of Española was arrested in a Castle Rock, Colo., residence by officers with the Castle Rock Police Department and the Douglas County Regional SWAT team after New Mexico State Police agents received notice she was traveling to the city near Denver.
Salcido is facing a first-degree murder charge and three counts of tampering with evidence.
On Dec. 18, officers with the Española Police Department were dispatched to Holy Cross Street in Española to inspect an abandoned black Mercedes flashing its lights in the roadway, according to state police.
When officers arrived they found a male, later identified as Saul Martinez of Española, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, state police said.
An investigation found Martinez was shot in his vehicle near a home on El Llano Road in Española, agents said, before being transported in his vehicle to Holy Cross Street.
In late December, the case was transferred, at the behest of the Española Police Department and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, to the state police Investigations Bureau, state police said.
State police said officers were able to determine through an investigation that Martinez was with Salcido at her residence on El Llano Road "minutes before his death," and was seen leaving the residence in a black vehicle moments after reports of a single gunshot.
According to the news release, Salcido was seen moments later "out of breath," and walking back to her residence.
An arrest warrant was filed on Tuesday.
Salcido was booked into a local jail in Colorado and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.
