Rio Arriba County residents Danielle Varela, right, and Adam Lavato dump several weeks of household garbage at the Alcalde Transfer Station last week.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

After months of trash collection delays and a worsening financial crisis at North Central Solid Waste Authority, Española officials have decided to take over garbage collection in the city.

In a Wednesday news release, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil wrote while the city is already performing garbage collection for more than half of residential accounts, sanitation services will transition completely from the solid waste authority to the city over the next 30 days for city residents and commercial accounts.

“The decision to bring sanitation services back as a city department was a difficult choice for the City Council,” Vigil wrote, “but upon further review of the current financial state of NCSWA, it was determined that this is the best option for the city in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community as a whole.”

