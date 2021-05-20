The Española school board placed Superintendent Fred Trujillo on paid leave Thursday night in response to a civil lawsuit accusing him of ignoring allegations that staff members were sexually assaulting students when he was in charge of the Pecos school district.
The board also agreed to organize an investigation into Trujillo's conduct as Pecos' superintendent. It approved both moves by a 3-1 vote after meeting in executive session for around two hours.
The moves were prompted by a lawsuit filed this month in federal court on behalf of a former Pecos girls basketball player who claims she was sexually exploited by Pecos Middle School boys assistant coach Josh Rico.
Holly Martinez, the Española district’s Title I director, was named acting superintendent. The board could name an interim superintendent at its June 3 meeting, or it might begin the process of finding a temporary replacement, board President Gilbert Serrano said.
Serrano said he expects the investigation to “take a while.”
“We have to take action because the community wants some answers and so does this board,” Serrano said. “There was quite a bit of response [from the community], but I think to do our due diligence it is the right thing to do.”
Board Secretary Yolanda Salazar, who cast the lone dissenting vote, declined to comment after the meeting.
The board unanimously hired Trujillo in February 2020, just days after Pecos Independent Schools was rocked by more accusations of a coach assaulting a student.
Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted Rico on five counts of using a method of interstate commerce to entice or coerce a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
In November 2019, former Pecos boys assistant coach Dominick Baca pleaded guilty to raping two Pecos High School students in 2017 and 2018. In May 2018, former Pecos Middle School boys coach Apolonio Blea was charged with raping a 14-year-old Mora student while he was a basketball manager at Mora in 2016. The case was dismissed in 2019, pending further investigation.
The incidents all occurred amid Pecos High School's rise as a basketball power in the state. The program won four straight state titles from 2017-20 and went 114-8 during that span.
The lawsuit named Rico, Trujillo, the Pecos school board and former Pecos Middle School Principal and athletic director Michael Lister as defendants. Lister is now chief operations officer and Title IX coordinator for Española Public Schools.
No action was taken by the board regarding Lister or Española Valley athletic director Ira Harge, who testified as part of a civil complaint against Baca.
According to the lawsuit, Harge said he learned Baca had been having sexual relationships with several mothers of members of the Pecos High School basketball team as well as a teacher who was accused of exchanging nude photos with a Pecos student and had sex with another student.
Harge, who was the head boys basketball coach at Pecos from 2013-20, said he has no intention of resigning his position and would like to stay at the school. He declined to comment about the details in the lawsuit.
