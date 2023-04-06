ESPAÑOLA
On Easter weekend, a lot of people think about putting on their Sunday best.
In Northern New Mexico, it’s all about the Friday best.
Española got into the spirit of the much-beloved Holy Week trek to El Santuario de Chimayó with city workers and even some politicians donning reflective vests and holding billowing trash bags — gussying up their community for the coming of thousands of pilgrims who will stream along highways, streets and little-traveled paths en route to the tiny church that holds huge importance for many New Mexico Roman Catholics and others.
Española’s nonessential services and facilities were shuttered Thursday so employees — from librarians to utilities managers, parks workers and City Hall officials — could beautify the city about nine miles from Chimayó.
“Easter Weekend is a big deal here in Española,” Mayor John Ramon Vigil said as he picked up trash along South Coronado Avenue on Thursday morning. “We want to showcase our best always, but most importantly when we have visitors coming into our valley.”
Visitors, the valley will get.
At times, crowds near the santuario are rock-concert big, and passion for the walk has been renewed after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and 2021. Officials expect long streams of people headed to the famed church and its tiny room containing dirt believed to have healing properties.
Though the pilgrimage is the central event on Good Friday, Española also is holding a lowrider show, where hundreds of the custom cars are expected to roll through the streets.
As the city prepared for its visitors, workers traversed Coronado Avenue, South McCurdy Road, La Joya Street and N.M. 76, grasping at garbage with gloved hands and lugging bags of trash behind them.
The cleanup was part of a series of community beautification efforts in Vigil’s administration called the “Embrace Española” initiative. City employees were picking up trash along Riverside Drive in June, and Vigil said he plans to tackle a few more streets in the fall.
“This allows us that opportunity to really showcase pride in a community that’s so important to us,” he said.
This week, though, the effort ensures safe passage as residents of Española and surrounding communities make their way toward the santuario, said Española City Councilor Aaron Salazar as he traversed his District 1 in search of trash.
“[We’re] trying to make it a little safer for the community as they’re walking,” he said.
While the majority of city officials’ findings were regular rubbish, fire department officials deposited any potentially hazardous material — specifically, needles and syringes — into sharps containers, Salazar said.
After three hours of picking up trash, the firefighters had only picked up about four needles, a significant improvement over past city cleanups.
“I’m glad the city employees are here helping us out,” Salazar said. “You can’t do it alone.”
The walk to Chimayó is a ritual that draws people from many corners of the state. Some pilgrims come from as far away as Albuquerque, though many will begin their journey early Friday, starting in Santa Fe.
As the day progresses, they’re likely to be greeted by favorable conditions, with a high of 65 degree and moderate winds. It’s a far cry from what has been a sometimes-bitter winter and early spring.