Nobody does Christmas like Northern New Mexico.
Organizers estimated that nearly 20,000 people celebrated the 24th annual Electric Light Parade on Saturday in Española.
“For a town of 10,000, that’s pretty good,” parade co-chairwoman Christine Bustos said.
Bustos, an independent insurance agent, and nine others on the city’s Downtown Action Team work to revitalize Española’s downtown. But what was “a side project” became one of their biggest successes.
“Our main focus is the revitalization effort, but Española has some unique challenges operating in two counties and the pueblos. But that’s what we work on little by little,” said Bustos, who has helped organize 22 of Española’s holiday parades.
This year’s theme was “Christmas at the Movies.” Holiday classics such as A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Polar Express played at the Northern New Mexico Regional Art Center all day Saturday.
Santa hitched a ride on firetrucks to meet kids at the plaza, handing out sweets and presents.
Diane Dominguez and Jenny Ramsay came to support a local 4-H Club.
“Of course our favorite is the 4-H float, but it’s good to see all of them,” Dominguez said.
The parade has grown from 12 floats in 1996 to 37 this year. Trucks, low riders and trailers of all sizes were on display, carting grinches and pit bulls with reindeer headbands. Some parade-goers strung Christmas lights across their bodies like bandoliers.
The parade snaked from Industrial Park Road to the Oñate Bridge. Locals and visitors stood shoulder to shoulder until the end of Oñate, where the floats headed down North Railroad.
Bustos said she’s always had a soft spot for Christmas, celebrating the season by helping display paper lanterns around town, celebrating Christmas Eve Mass and walking around to see Christmas lights on houses.
“I don’t have kids, so in a lot of ways, this is my Christmas present to the whole valley,” Bustos said.
