A litter of wiggly puppies from Española Humane recently boarded a private plane to take them to a luxurious new life in the Hamptons.

"They were born in somebody's yard, and that person surrendered the mom and nine puppies to the shelter," said Mattie Allen, a spokesperson for Española Humane.

After a 3,300-mile flight across the country, the pups and their mom — believed to be a German shepherd and husky mix — are at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons in New York, also known as ARF, waiting to be adopted by loving families.

