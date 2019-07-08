State Sen. Richard Martinez did not appear Monday at a meeting of a legislative committee he co-chairs, 10 days after his arrest on charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving.
“Senator Martinez is unavailable today,” Rep. Antonio Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said at the start of the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee meeting at the state Capitol.
The agenda showed Martinez had been scheduled to preside over the session, but no placard with his name appeared alongside those of the lawmakers in attendance.
The longtime state senator, an Española Democrat, pleaded not guilty last week to the misdemeanor charges. Martinez did not appear at his arraignment after his attorney, David Foster, entered the plea in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. A trial is scheduled for October.
Martinez is accused of driving his 2010 Mercedes SUV while intoxicated and rear-ending a Jeep that was stopped at a red light on the north side of Española on the night of June 28.
The senator refused a Breathalyzer test and pleaded with officers not to arrest him, according to a police report. Officers arrested him at Presbyterian Española Hospital where medical staff treated him.
State Democratic lawmakers have largely been quiet about the incident. Last week, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth expressed “concern for the well-being of everyone involved in the accident” and called Martinez “a valued member of our caucus” who was entitled to due process.
Monday morning’s committee meeting centered around a presentation by Corrections Secretary-designate Alisha Tafoya Lucero, after which lawmakers asked her questions on issues such as recidivism, staffing and inmate education.
Tafoya Lucero spoke about the state’s plans to take over operation of the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility in Clayton after private prison company GEO Group announced last month it is ending its contract to run the institution.
“It will become a state facility like any of our other state facilities where we run all the operations,” she said. “We provide the correctional officers and case workers.”
Wirth, D-Santa Fe, asked the secretary whether the state would operate the facility under terms of the GEO contract, expressing concern that under the current contract the city of Clayton could potentially enter into a relationship with the federal government to house inmates. “Are we stepping into GEO’s shoes or renegotiating the contract completely?” he asked.
“We’re definitely not stepping into their shoes,” Tafoya Lucero responded. “We are going to create our own contractual relationship with the town. We’re paying for that building now and, yes, we are working on negotiations to own.”
Tafoya Lucero also said the state’s recidivism rate was at 42 percent the last time it was measured, but that officials are reevaluating how that number is calculated.