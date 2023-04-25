022423 jw vista del rio2.jpg

La Vista del Rio Apartments resident Adam, who didn’t give his last name, talks with some of his neighbors Feb. 24. After Española moved to purchase the low-income housing complex, the city council approved an agreement with two consultant groups expected to yield redevelopment proposals for the site.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

ESPAÑOLA — After moving to purchase a once-doomed low-income apartment complex, Española city officials plan to spur redevelopment of La Vista Del Rio, creating a mixed-income housing project.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Española City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with two housing consultant groups, Project Moxie of Durango, Colo., and Luz Del Sol of Santa Fe, which is expected to yield redevelopment proposals for the 49-unit apartment complex.

The contractors’ work on La Vista Del Rio’s six buildings would be funded not by the city but by donations from Anchorum St. Vincent of Santa Fe.

