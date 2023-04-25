La Vista del Rio Apartments resident Adam, who didn’t give his last name, talks with some of his neighbors Feb. 24. After Española moved to purchase the low-income housing complex, the city council approved an agreement with two consultant groups expected to yield redevelopment proposals for the site.
ESPAÑOLA — After moving to purchase a once-doomed low-income apartment complex, Española city officials plan to spur redevelopment of La Vista Del Rio, creating a mixed-income housing project.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Española City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with two housing consultant groups, Project Moxie of Durango, Colo., and Luz Del Sol of Santa Fe, which is expected to yield redevelopment proposals for the 49-unit apartment complex.
The contractors’ work on La Vista Del Rio’s six buildings would be funded not by the city but by donations from Anchorum St. Vincent of Santa Fe.
City Manager Jordan Yutzy said the city entered into a deal to purchase the complex about three weeks ago for a price of $500,000. The sale is in a 90-day escrow period.
Representatives of the Rio Arriba County Rural Housing Task Force, which helped to quickly organize officials and groups in the Española Valley to keep the owners of La Vista Del Rio from shutting it down in March and abruptly evicting residents, attended the City Council meeting Tuesday to express support for the city’s agreement with the affordable housing consultants.
“Community engagement got the owner to back off and bought a little time,” said Mateo Peixinho, a member of the task force. “We want to support the city and the residents there through the task force in any way that we can.”
Yutzy said the city is planning to create a mixed-income development at the site, given the need for both low-income housing as well as homes for people in the city’s workforce.
The number of units set aside for low-income tenants after the redevelopment will be decided by the City Council during its work with the housing consultants to find a developer. That process will include two community meetings, Project Moxie representatives said.
“The city — we don’t really want to be landlords,” Yutzy said, adding there does not seem to be any interest in reviving the work of the Española Public Housing Authority, which was taken over by the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority amid controversy in 2008.
Although many details of the housing project are still undecided, he said officials are leaning toward engaging a private partner to run the complex.
The plan is for Project Moxie, which in recent months presented ideas to the city of Santa Fe on housing solutions for the homeless, to draft the solicitations to find “someone who wants to run it and redevelop it,” Yutzy said.
Tenants remain in 15 units at La Vista Del Rio, Councilor Denise Benevidez said at the meeting.
The apartments at La Vista Del Rio have been subsidized by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture since the complex was built in the 1980s.
The Sheridan, Wyo.-based owner, Bosley Management, sent every tenant an eviction notice in mid-March, warning the complex would close in about two weeks due to illegal activities and a lack of police presence.
The property had been in foreclosure, Yutzy said.
After pressure from USDA officials, the landlord sent tenants a second letter rescinding the evictions. Still, many of the tenants in the complex moved out due to uncertainty.
The threat of eviction from Bosley Management came not long after the company’s Santa Clara Apartments shuttered in November 2022, leaving residents scrambling to find homes or shelter. The city of Española had condemned the building, citing a slew of long-standing fire code violations.
The city’s purchase agreement for Las Vista Del Rio states current tenants can stay in their units for at least 180 days after the sale closes, Yutzy said, which guarantees those residents’ leases until about the end of the year.
Dr. Kathleen Van Voorhis of Project Moxie said the group will be working to prevent displacement of those residents throughout the redevelopment process.
“What we don’t want to do is have them displaced,” she told councilors at the meeting Tuesday. “What we really want to make sure we’re doing is not creating more harm to the community.”