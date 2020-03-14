Española Public Schools has agreed to pay $475,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a boy who was punched by a music teacher at Tony E. Quintana "Sombrillo" Elementary School in 2015.
The boy's parents filed the suit in November 2017, two months after former teacher John Andrew Valdez — who was accused of striking the then-9-year-old boy and two other children — pleaded guilty to three counts of battery in a deal with prosecutors that called for him to complete 18 months of probation.
The New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority agreed to make the payout on the school's behalf in December, according to a copy of the settlement obtained by The New Mexican.
About $180,000 was paid to the child's attorney, according to the agreement, and about $294,600 was placed in a trust for the boy.
The boy and his family — who were identified only by their initials — said in the complaint that Valdez screamed at the boy and punched him three times with a closed fist, dislocating his shoulder.
"Defendant Valdez then kicked another male student in the shin and grabbed a third male student's hair, pulling that student to the ground," according to the complaint. Valdez shouted at the students "that they were 'stupid' and to 'shut up,' " the lawsuit says.
The family also named Peter Engler, the elementary school's former principal, in the complaint, saying the children reported the incident to him but he didn't call police or contact parents.
"When the student arrived home from school that afternoon," the complaint says, he had blood on his clothes, threw up and was "acting strangely and was unable to walk." His parents took him to the hospital and medical staff made a report to police.
Valdez was fired a short time later and agreed to a two-year suspension of his teaching license, according to the complaint.
A woman who answered the phone Friday at Valdez's home said he did not wish to comment. An attempt to reach Engler was unsuccessful.
Valdez had taught in various New Mexico schools since at least 1996, when he was a music teacher at Pojoaque High School, according to the lawsuit.
State police investigated Valdez in 2008 after a woman told police he had pulled her shirt up and ran his hand up her thigh after she refused to have sex with him, the complaint says. Valdez claimed the contact was consensual, the complaint says, and no charges were filed.
In 2011, when Valdez was a music teacher for the Española school district, the complaint says, state police investigated allegations that he had molested his 4-year-old granddaughter, but no charges were filed.
In 2012, the complaint says, Valdez was arrested and charged with battery after he grabbed his groin area and touched the breast of a cashier at a convenience store, then called the store to harass the woman.
Carolyn Nichols, an Albuquerque attorney who filed the case on the boy's behalf, also has secured settlements totaling about $21 million for clients who said they were molested by Gary Gregor, a former Española elementary school teacher recently sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.
Both Valdez and Gregor had been accused of inappropriate acts before they were hired.
"It shows there was an ongoing lack of carefully analyzing the backgrounds of people they were allowing to teach in their schools," Nichols said Friday. She added that Valdez had been in the community for a long time and his involvement in a mariachi program and youth group may have lead to some "active looking aside from his problems that led to a serious situation of abuse."
"It's a small community," Nichols said. "It's probably hard to get teachers. But you don't want to put people in the school that are unstable or dangerous."
Española Public Schools Superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez said the district, like other districts across the state, is doing more screening than in the past.
"I think we have the same screening procedures as they do in other districts," Gutierrez said Friday. "We talk to staff a lot about not just settling for a warm body."
But she said it's difficult to get a full picture of someone's past, even with background checks.
"The problem is that sometimes people are never convicted, so it doesn't show up," she said.
Gutierrez said the district is trying to go further with its screening process, by searching social media accounts for example. And she said the school has updated policies concerning interactions between students and staff.
"It's disheartening that something like this would happen to begin with and secondly that the settlements are very large," Gutierrez said. "Certainly there is no price on hurting a child. … But at the same time we really have to make sure our employees understand and adhere to appropriate boundaries."
The lawsuits against both former teachers included allegations that students reported the abuse but the principals never called police.
Gutierrez said in 2017 the school did not have a written policy that directed administrators about what actions to take when students report abuse by a teacher.
It still doesn't.
The school has a policy that instructs administrators to call the state Children, Youth and Families Department if they suspect a child is being abused. But there is nothing in writing telling administrators how to respond to a child's allegation that they've been abused by a teacher at school.
"There is not a policy that tells them step by step, but they do know, based on guidance, that we have to make a report," she said. "Police do get called if there is drugs, if a teacher hauls off and hits a kid at the high school, of course we make a report."
She added: "If a teacher has hit a child, we should report to law enforcement. … The policy doesn't say that per se, but we say you should call the police. I can't speak to why [Engler] didn't call police other than to say he was new to the district."
