Beata Tsosie-Peña dreamed of sharing Tewa farming traditions for years. With Saturday's opening of the Española Healing Foods Seed Library, her dream is becoming reality.
The seed library joins more than 600 others across the U.S and allows the public to pick up hand-harvested seeds to grow food, fibers, dyes, pollinators and herbs from the Española Public Library.
"This [project] builds on our strengths as peoples, to come together in love and protection for our land, air and water," Tsosie-Peña said.
The seed library was developed by Tewa Women United, Española Public Library and the city of Española. About 60 people gathered for the unveiling. Tamales and tea were available, and there was a panel discussion on the impact of growing food in the valley.
The seed library is kept in a refurbished card catalog cabinet, storing all types of seeds marked in individual packets. After picking which types to grow, patrons fill out a "seed caregiver sign-up" form, telling the library the name and quantity of seeds taken home. The form is kept by library staff so patrons can add to their seed sign-outs.
Head Librarian Sherry Aragon of Acoma Pueblo said the project would benefit the library.
"We had that card catalog, which is obsolete now, and I said, 'Let's use that for something. Let's put some seeds in it,' " Aragon said.
Tsosie-Peña, 41, has roots in Santa Clara Pueblo and El Rito and is the program coordinator for Tewa Women United's Environmental Health and Justice program. It's an extension of a project between Tewa Women United and the city of Española called the Española Healing Foods Oasis. The project broke ground in 2016, developing a public garden on unused land to grow food, herbs and Native medicine, watered by storm runoff from a parking lot.
For the seed library, Tsosie-Peña and local farmer Emily Arasim, 26, worked with youth from the middle and high schools in the area to kick off the project.
The kids gave instructions Saturday on how to use the library and talked about what they learned from local farms. About a dozen children participated, meeting every other Friday to learn about farming practices, sorting and cataloging seeds.
Cameron Torres, 15, who attends Los Alamos High School, said the program was different from a classroom and recommended other kids try it.
"I think people think seeds are just seeds and don't understand the background and importance they have," she said.
On a panel, Tsosie-Peña was joined by a local farmer and other organizers around food sovereignty. She said violent colonization displaced people from the land and disrupted their relationships with food and farming.
"It's an act of resistance to plant and grow food," Tsosie-Peña said. "It's resistance to continue to have our cultural, spiritual and physical relationships with the land."
Marian Naranjo, founder of Santa Clara-based nonprofit Honor Our Pueblo Existence, said traditions such as seed sharing are a guide for the future of food in a world experiencing a climate crisis.
"It's so vital that we continue these traditional ways," Naranjo said. "It was survival for hundreds of years."
