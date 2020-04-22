The Española Police Officers Union is accusing three city councilors of trying to undermine the mayor and interim police chief.
According to a letter released by the union Monday, Councilors Dennis Tim Salazar, Peggy Sue Martinez and John Ramon Vigil "have taken aim at [interim] chief [Roger] Jimenez and his position with the department for what the officers see as very unethical reasons."
The letter also claims that by refusing to vote for Jimenez to become the permanent police chief, the three councilors are also attempting to undermine Mayor Javier Sánchez, who picked him to succeed former police Chief Louis Carlos.
"We are demanding [interim] chief Jimenez be retained in his position with no further micromanaging from the councilors and allowed to lead the department as he has been doing this whole time," the letter states.
There have been multiple attempts by members of the council to ratify Jimenez's appointment as permanent chief, but the process has been fraught with controversy.
Martinez said Jimenez did not get enough votes in May to be named chief, but the council later approved his appointment as interim chief. Martinez added she voted against Jimenez’s permanent appointment at the time.
Martinez tabled a second vote to ratify the appointment in October because she and other councilors questioned whether Sánchez was correctly following the procedure to fill appointed city positions.
While the council has met twice this month to ratify the appointments of multiple city officials, there has been no vote for the police chief position.
"Nobody is trying to sabotage anybody here," Martinez said in response to the accusations in the letter. "We are just doing what is right in upholding the law."
Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca, the president of the police union, said the three councilors are interpreting the laws regarding appointment to further their political ends and oust Jimenez.
"We feel their actions and intentions were to have him removed … and we need stability not only in the department, but in the city right now," Apodaca said. "Not just for the officers, but for the citizens."
Mayor Sánchez said he has confidence in Jimenez and is happy the union is backing him.
He plans to keep all his appointed positions as is, including city clerk, city manager, police chief and city attorney, Sánchez said.
"We live in a community that has a reputation for hiring and firing being politically motivated, and we are trying to move away from that system," Sánchez said.
While Martinez and Salazar would not say whether they would vote to approve Jimenez’s permanent appointment in the future, Vigil said he wants to see more improvement in the police department.
"I wouldn't say that I'm against the appointment of Roger Jimenez," Vigil said. "I'm in favor of public safety for our community."
Jimenez did not return a message Wednesday asking for comment about the letter and the accusations against the three councilors.
The letter also criticizes Salazar for comments he made during an emergency City Council meeting in March, when he said Jimenez should extend an olive branch to Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.
According to the letter, the union believes these statements were referring to the criminal charges Jimenez filed against Lujan in March, accusing him of going to an active SWAT scene intoxicated and obstructing police work.
Salazar said his comments had nothing to do with the criminal complaint, adding he believes all law enforcement agencies need to work together during the pandemic to protect citizens.
