The Española Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office for the personal and work cellphones of Sheriff James Lujan.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb issued the search warrants as part of an investigation into a misdemeanor charge filed against Lujan by Española police for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Lujan is accused of showing up drunk at a SWAT standoff on March 21, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
The complaint, written by interim Española police Chief Roger Jimenez, states Lujan refused, despite commands from officers, to leave the scene, smelled like alcohol and appeared to have trouble keeping his balance.
Lujan told Jimenez he was communicating with Phillip Chacon, the man who was the target of the SWAT standoff and had barricaded himself inside his home while officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
The sheriff crossed the inner perimeter of the scene into the so-called hot zone — the area where officers had their weapons pointed at Chacon’s house, the criminal complaint states.
Reeb said Thursday there was “some difficulty” obtaining Lujan’s cellphones and that she made a call to Lujan’s attorney, Nathaniel Thompkins, to say Lujan needed to turn over the phones.
Española police Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca, a department spokesman, said Lujan “was compliant” when served with the search warrant.
Thompkins declined to comment.
The search warrant for Lujan also included information about another search warrant served earlier this week by Española police for the cellphone of an Española city councilor.
John Ramon Vigil was charged Monday with a number of felonies, including conspiracy to commit bribery of a public officer and unlawful interest in a public contract, after officers discovered text messages, emails and Facebook messages he exchanged with Chacon.
A detective found the messages on Chacon’s phone while investigating aggravated battery charges against the man.
Officers “had some difficulty getting Mr. Vigil to exit his residence and comply with the search warrant,” according to the document.
Lujan, along with Undersheriff Martin Trujillo, then arrived at Vigil’s home, according to the search warrant, and detectives at the scene said they thought Lujan was obstructing their investigation.
“Sheriff Lujan continues to show a pattern of arriving on active scenes in which Española Police personnel are investigating crimes and interfering,” according to the search warrant. “Sheriff Lujan has offered no assistance that has resulted in a positive outcome. Moreover, Sheriff Lujan has contacted or been contacted by two separate individuals who were under felonious investigations during the investigation.”
Reeb was appointed special prosecutor in the Lujan case after state Attorney General Hector Balderas and First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna recused themselves, citing conflicts of interest.
Serna passed the case to the Attorney General’s Office because he shares an office building with the sheriff’s office, said Henry Varela, a spokesman for Serna.
The attorney general decided to pass the case, said spokesman Matt Baca, because his office is prosecuting former Deputy Jeremy Barnes, who is accused of tasing a student at Española Valley High School.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.