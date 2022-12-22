Española police officers Matthew Herrera, left, and Enrico Trujillo, center, hand D’Angelo Guzman a Super Mario pajama set as D’Angelo’s relative, Nathaniel Herrera, waits with another pair of pajamas Wednesday at the Española Shop With A Cop event at Walmart.
Officer Noah Hoffman scans a QR code on a LEGO Jurassic World toy to get information on its price as Jeshua Porter points to it in excitement Wednesday during a Shop With A Cop event in Española. More than 120 kids were given $100 to shop with officers and firefighters.
Nothing looked too out of the ordinary from the outside of the Walmart on Riverside Drive Wednesday, except for the multitude of police cars and lowriders parked in front of the store.
Inside, however, Christmas came early for 123 kids who were selected to participate in the city’s Shop with a Cop event.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said the city raised about $12,300 in donations for the event, where kids from lower-income families walked with public safety officers and spent $100 each while roaming through rows of toys.
“It is truly Christmas for a lot of them, and that’s what we wanted,” Garcia said. “This is unexpected, you know; we don’t take the place of Santa Claus, but we’re hoping to supplement Santa Claus this year.”
Garcia said a myriad of other law enforcement agencies were involved in Wednesday’s event, including the city’s fire department, the Santa Clara Tribal Police, New Mexico State Police and more
Officers and firefighters alike could be seen partaking in the holiday spirit, helping kids pick out toys and accompanying them for pictures with Santa Claus.
Mayor John Ramon Vigil said the city held a Frito pie dinner Dec. 7 to bolster donations for the event, which was made possible with help from Española’s business community and through the work of police officers and firefighters selling tickets for the fundraiser.
The mayor said he was excited the city pushed past its goal of $10,000, and was thankful for the hard work agencies put in to bring Christmas to many families.
“It’s a testament to our police and fire department. This was a joint collaboration between them and all city departments,” Vigil said. “Everyone got behind the initiative, and so it’s just a commitment from the city of Española to help our ... less fortunate.”
Joan Medina, president of The Española Lowrider Association, said she has been part of the Shop with a Cop event for three years, helping with fundraising and parking the club’s cars outside for people to admire. She remembers one little boy who wanted to buy formula and diapers for his sibling instead of getting himself toys.
“That touched our hearts, so then we brought him back ... and they bought him a bike,” Medina said.
She added she is very proud her association can help bring joy to so many families with its donations to the event and by bringing their lowriders to the store for people to appreciate.
“If we can make it bigger and better by helping them raise money ... so we can have more kids because there’s a lot of need for the kids, and just look at the faces of the officers having fun. I just love it,” Medina said.