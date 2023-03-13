Española police were pursuing a kidnapping suspect into Santa Fe on Sunday afternoon at high speeds when their target — a man accused of kidnapping a woman and several other crimes — caused a crash that left another woman in critical condition.
Española Police Department Chief Mizel Garcia acknowledged his officers were in pursuit and said he scrutinized their actions after the incident.
"We were trying to end it before it got to Santa Fe; we were trying," Garcia said, though he could not say how far behind his officers were from the fleeing vehicle when the crash occurred.
Later, Garcia added: "… at that point, we had a kidnap victim, and we could verify that she was in the car. You know, and like I said, I wasn't the one that was there. The supervisors made those calls, but I did go over it — I asked the hard questions; I wanted to know why."
According to a criminal complaint, the suspect, Joseph Lovato, drove at speeds as high as 120 mph during the chase, which took him through Tesuque and into Santa Fe on U.S. 84-285. The pursuit ended at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Paseo de Peralta after Lovato crashed into a red SUV and seriously injured its driver.
The injured victim, Beverly Heden, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to Denver for medical treatment, according to the criminal complaint.
Garcia on Monday identified Joseph Lovato, 20, as the suspect, adding Española police had tried to apprehend Lovato in two separate run-ins over the weekend prior to Sunday but were unsuccessful.
He said Española officers saw a man forcefully throw a woman inside the back of a white Kia Friday, adding the vehicle matched the description of the car Lovato was driving during Sunday's crash.
"I'm just angry … about the way this person — I mean, the total disregard, you know, for life … this guy defecated twice in our [transport vehicle] and was laughing like nothing happened," Garcia said.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said two Española police officers were on the scene when local police responded to the crash.
Garcia said his department requested assistance from New Mexico State Police and local Santa Fe law enforcement agencies prior to the crash but did not indicate whether any was immediately received.
State police Lt. Mark Soriano and Officer Ray Wilson did not respond to questions Monday on whether their department provided assistance to Española police during their pursuit of Lovato.
Valdez said he checked with the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center on Monday and was told Española police requested assistance from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and not his department.
"Our involvement didn't occur until after the crash," Valdez said.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said Sunday's on-duty commander told him their personnel had no involvement in the chase or subsequent response.
"I don't know if he heard of any request, but he didn't — he told me we didn't have any involvement in that whatsoever," Ríos said.
Lovato is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a count of aggravated battery against a household member, false imprisonment and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, according to online court records.
Española police saw Lovato's vehicle at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on the car, but the driver fled.
Garcia said the woman told police who claimed she was being kidnapped was held for two days before Lovato's arrest. The complaint states she was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center along with another passenger in the Kia who was not charged in the incident, according to online court records.
Lovato was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Monday afternoon, according to the facility's online records. He was wanted on a slew of other charges unrelated to the crash, including battery of a household member, interference with communications, aggravated battery upon a peace officer and abuse of a child — according to online court records. The charges date to 2021 and 2022.