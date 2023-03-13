Española police were pursuing a kidnapping suspect into Santa Fe on Sunday afternoon at high speeds when their target — a man accused of kidnapping a woman and several other crimes — caused a crash that left another woman in critical condition.

Española Police Department Chief Mizel Garcia acknowledged his officers were in pursuit and said he scrutinized their actions after the incident.

"We were trying to end it before it got to Santa Fe; we were trying," Garcia said, though he could not say how far behind his officers were from the fleeing vehicle when the crash occurred.