ESPAÑOLA — Española police Officer Gabriel Wadt unleashed sharp profanities in Christopher Payne’s face in the moments just before he placed his right hand behind the man’s neck and threw him to the ground. The anger in each of Wadt’s words is not only audible in the lapel camera footage from the night of Oct. 19, when Wadt and two other officers responded to a call from Payne’s neighbor saying he was playing his music too loud, but also is palpable through the screen as Wadt shined a flashlight inches from the man’s face and told him to “shut the [expletive] up right now.” The video footage also showed Wadt, 30, making derisive comments about Payne’s abilities as a father and the fact that he lives in a trailer. Wadt called Payne “garbage” and “a piece of [expletive]” and told him the problem with “people like him” is they can’t shut up or comprehend that what they are doing is wrong.
The language zeroed in on Payne’s social status in a small city often stereotyped because of its battles with poverty and substance abuse. And it’s the feeling behind those words that alarms interim Española police Chief Roger Jimenez, who acknowledged language is a critical warning sign for how officers feel about the communities they serve. “The concern that I have more than anything is his language,” Jimenez said. “The words that he was saying, that’s not us. That’s not Officer Wadt, and that, more than anything, was the reason why I asked him, ‘Why?’ I think that was the biggest, biggest red flag for me.” Those red flags wave conflicting signals in Española, where some wonder if the discipline the officer received was strong enough, whether an officer who doesn’t live in the community he serves can relate to its residents, and whether Payne’s actions leading up to the incident pushed the officer to the breaking point. “I messed up and the fact is that this is out there in the public realm,” Wadt said. “And there’s people who I have nothing but their support, but there’s also people who, you know, aren’t too thrilled with what they saw or what they heard.” He added: “I don’t know what these people go through just like they don’t know what I go through either.” The incident, like many police face, had several facets. Neighbors called police three times that night to report Payne was playing loud music. While Officer Zach Wright responded to the first two calls on his own, Wadt and Officer Anthony Martinez accompanied him on the third. According to Wright’s police report, Payne, 30, repeatedly cursed and argued with officers and was confrontational even before Wadt appeared at the scene. Jimenez described Payne as a person with a long rap sheet who that night chose to party and drink when he was the only one present with his two daughters. The lapel footage, first obtained by the Rio Grande Sun, begins as Payne was leaning against his vehicle with his hands handcuffed behind his back when Wadt began to look inside the car. When Payne told Wadt he knew his rights, the officer unleashed the first in a slew of profanities. After Wadt threw Payne to the ground, he continued to verbally berate him. “Wonderful [expletive] father sitting on the ground in [expletive] handcuffs,” Wadt said to Payne after the man told him he had been raising his daughters for eight years. “Garbage. You live in a [expletive] trailer, dude. Shut the [expletive] up.” Paul Haidle, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico senior policy strategist, who reviewed the lapel footage, said the incident raises many questions about the policies and procedures the Española Police Department has in place for the accountability and supervision of its officers. “When we talk about things like de-escalation, excessive use of force, biased based policing, those would all be questions that I think the [Española Police Department] has to sort of assure the community that an officer, when they engage in behavior like this, that they are being measured and held accountable to some sort of standards,” Haidle said. Wadt, who has been on the Española police force for nearly a year, agreed to an interview with The New Mexican to talk about the incident, a rare decision for an officer who appears in this type of footage. “I’m not trying to downplay what I did,” Wadt said during an interview last week at the Española Police Department. “I mean, I think it’s even more of a mistake given that I am in this position, but it’s also not a defining moment for me in my career, either. I don’t have any sort of negative biases toward anyone or any nation, any group of people, anything like that. If I did, I wouldn’t be in this profession.” Jimenez and Wadt say they want the fallout from the incident — which has led to an excessive-force complaint — to be a learning experience for Española police, one that helps officers talk about the stresses of their job and their mental health. Both say they want to take accountability for what happened that night and to improve the department’s relationship with the community. Officers not living in the community they are policing is not uncommon in Northern New Mexico. Wadt, who said he grew up in Los Alamos, confirmed he does not live in Española but would not say where he resides. Wadt said he realized immediately after the incident he made a mistake in how he spoke to and treated Payne. He reported his actions to Deputy Chief Jack Jones in less than 24 hours. “I don’t ever want to live with myself knowing that I made an attempt to, you know, try to brush something under the rug or make an excuse for, you know, a simple mistake that I made,” Wadt said. “At the end of the day, I’m human.” Jimenez said the incident was the first time anyone had complained about Wadt’s behavior since he joined the department. Because of his record, he and Jones imposed “progressive discipline” meant to help employees understand their mistakes and improve their actions and behaviors. Wadt received a verbal warning from Jones. “How many people come forward and say, ‘This is what I did’?” Jimenez said. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’ve never had anybody do that in my 15, 16 years of law enforcement. So that in itself shows me that it’s not criminal behavior. Now, had he tried to hide it, had he tried to lie about it, absolutely. That to me, that is criminal behavior.” But Haidle of the ACLU said progressive discipline needs to match behavior, adding Wadt’s words and actions warrant stronger action. “It can’t just be that an officer engages in excessive use of force or police brutality and gets a verbal reprimand because this is their first time,” Haidle said. “The thing that always sticks out in cases like this to me is that if this were anyone else, if that wasn’t a police officer, they’d be arrested and taken into custody on the spot, no questions asked.” Attempts to reach Payne were unsuccessful. Payne’s attorney, Sheri Raphaelson, sent a notice of tort on Oct. 30 to the city of Española, contending Payne objected to Wadt looking into his vehicle without permission or a search warrant, and that he was injured both emotionally and physically from being thrown to the ground. A tort notice is often the first step toward a lawsuit. Wadt said that if he sees Payne in the future, a distinct possibility in a small city of 10,000, he plans to apologize to him. “I was in the wrong,” the officer said. “I don’t expect an apology from him whatsoever.” Raphaelson said contrition is just the start to fixing the problem. “Given the fact that this incident already occurred,” the attorney said, “the best that can happen at this point is law enforcement looking back and seeing what they could have done different, and it is positive that they’re engaging in that type of introspection.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.